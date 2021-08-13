Pakistani foreign minister accuses Afghanistan, India of suicide bombing against Chinese workers





New China / Sipa / Shutterstock Rescuers working at the site of the explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwest Pakistan, on July 14, where nine Chinese workers died in a suicide bombing.



Islamabad, Pakistan

CNN

– Pakistan’s foreign minister accused India and Afghanistan of supporting a suicide bombing that killed nine Chinese workers on July 14, and demanded that the other perpetrators be returned to Islamabad for trial. The attack, which took place in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, left 13 people dead and dozens injured after a bus convoy carrying Chinese engineers to a construction site was hit by a car carrying more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of explosives, according to the Pakistani authorities. Two Pakistani soldiers were also killed in the attack. Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the attack was carried out by the Pakistani Taliban outside of Afghanistan, with the approval of the National Security Directorate of Afghanistan and the Indian Research and Analysis Wing. Qureshi said Pakistan would facilitate and help China punish the perpetrators of the attack, and called on the Afghan government to hand over the three planners he said were still operating outside the country. An Indian official told Reuters that the the allegations were unfounded. A spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Thursday that China appreciates Pakistan’s efforts to find the perpetrators of the attack, adding that the investigation is still ongoing. The Chinese government had previously said that it would send experts in Pakistan to help with the investigation. China and Pakistan will follow the important consensus reached by leaders on both sides, verify all the facts and truth, and hold the culprits accountable and bring them to justice, said spokeswoman Hua Chunying. China has broad economic interests in neighboring Pakistan, one of Beijing’s most powerful diplomatic allies in the region, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of the Belt and Road Global Infrastructure Plan. the road signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Many Chinese nationals have traveled to Pakistan to work on the roads, railways and pipelines which are part of the multibillion dollar project. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua said on Thursday that the two countries will continue to strengthen security cooperation mechanisms to ensure the safety of Chinese projects, people and institutions in Pakistan. Hua also said that China strongly opposes any organization using terrorism to seek geopolitical gains and called on countries in the region to work together to eradicate all terrorist organizations in order to uphold the common security and development interests of all countries. The Chinese government met with senior Afghan Taliban leaders on July 28 as part of an ongoing effort by Beijing to help maintain stability in the region amid the Islamist group’s rapid gains following the withdrawal of US troops from the region. country. In recent years, Islamist militants have attacked Chinese nationals and their interests in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan. CNN channels Philip Wang in Atlanta and Nectar Gan in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

