14% of Biden voters say Trump will be reinstated as president this year: poll





A surprising number of Americans who voted for President Joe Biden say they agree with a conspiracy theory claiming that former President Donald Trump will be “reinstated” as president this year, according to a new poll.

The poll released Wednesday by Morning Consult / Politico found that 14% of Biden voters polled said it was “very” or “somewhat” likely that Trump would make an inexplicable return to the White House as early as this year. Twenty-six percent of Trump voters agreed the former president would likely return to office before Biden’s term ends.

Support for the conspiracy theory was strong even among voters who said they were either very or somewhat “Biden-friendly,” with 26% agreeing. Of those voters who said they had a very or somewhat unfavorable opinion of Biden, 41% said it was at least somewhat likely that Trump would be reinstated.

The poll was conducted online among 1,996 registered US voters between August 7 and 9. It has a 2% margin of error.

About 1 in 7 of those who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 believe former President Donald Trump will inexplicably be “reinstated” as president, according to a new poll. Above, Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York City on July 4, 2021. James Devaney / GC Images / Getty

In another Morning Consult / Politico poll taken in early June, 47% of those polled said they had heard “a lot” or “some” about “Trump telling his allies he thought he would be reinstated as President of the United States. United States by August. “

Perhaps surprisingly, although 63% of Biden voters said they had heard of Trump’s alleged belief in the theory, an almost identical 64% of Trump voters said they had not heard of ” not much “or” nothing at all “.

Belief that Trump will be reinstated appears to have waned slightly among Trump voters over the months, with 28% believing the conspiracy in June. However, there was an increase among Biden voters, up three points from 11% in June.

The claim that Trump himself was privately insisting he would be back in the White House by this month was first reported by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on the 1st. June. The former president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was quick to dismiss the claim.

The reinstatement theory has remained particularly popular among some pro-Trump conspiracy theorists, such as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and “Kraken” lawyer Sidney Powell. Others, like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, admitted that a quick comeback is not likely.

Although this week’s poll indicates that a significant number of Americans might think otherwise, it would be impossible for Trump to be reinstated during Biden’s tenure. The 2020 election results have long been finalized and certified and there is no legal or constitutional mechanism that would reverse the election result at this point.

The first realistic moment Trump could return as president would be January 20, 2025, when the winner of the 2024 presidential election will be invested. This would only happen if Trump announced a candidacy in 2024, became the GOP candidate, and won the general election.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment, but did not get a response in time for publication.

