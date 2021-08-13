Gene Simmons on Donald Trump’s presidency: it was “beyond anything I ever thought imaginable”





In a new interview with Lyndsey Parker of Yahoo !, KISS bassist / singer Gene Simmons opened up about the negative response he receives from some of his fans whenever he shares his pro-vaccine stance on Twitter.

“It was politicized,” he said. “The gentleman who was in office, the former president [Donald Trump], I knew before the political world. This is the same person I knew before; the stripes of a tiger do not change. And the unfortunate thing is that look, we all lie to some extent, but what has happened in the past four years was beyond anything I could have imagined from people out there who had a lot of power, not just him, but the administration, everyone. And unfortunately, this disease despite The Big Lie has really infected a large part of the population.

“So the Earth is not flat. This guy who came with guns and started shooting a pizza place because he thought there was child trafficking in the basement and everything, something from Hillary [Clinton was supposedly involved with]”he continued, referring to” Pizzagate, “a debunked conspiracy theory that went viral during the 2016 US presidential election cycle.” And when the cops came and shot him, he was shouting: “Save the children”. He believed in a lie. All these QAnon people.

“I have to say one thing: if the disillusionment and semi-madness… it’s still Americans,” added Gene. “And I think keep pushing the facts and not the fiction; keep fighting it. Because you do it with a religious symbol above your head or a ‘Q’ on your t-shirt and all that, these are lies, and science is the only friend you have whether you like it or not.So you just have to keep pushing [facts]. Then there are the religious who don’t like being told, “Don’t tell me what to do in my church. Okay, okay, but as soon as these people start to sue, you’re going to be in court and your God is not going to save you. “

Asked about his previous comment that Trump is “the same person” he knew when he was a candidate for Trump’s “The Celebrity Apprentice” series, Gene said, “We were at a restaurant together, and I was with a pretty young lady. And he walked over and said, “Hey, Gene, you and I are exactly the same. We love hot girls. “It was a weird thing to say, but yeah, I guess it’s true. But I think it’s the same person. And maybe that was the allure and People are fed up with political correctness and all that stuff.

“In a political dialogue, if someone spits out full fiction and QAnon stuff, you want to be able to have someone say, ‘Are you crazy about your head? Did you just shit your diapers and forget to wipe them off? ‘”Simmons added. “We’re looking for that politician who just says instead of looking at your language. Because the other side is going to spit garbage and lies and everything. This guy [Governor Ron] DeSantis in Florida who is a wonderful human being I’m sure he loves his family and yet won’t say there is a real problem [with his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic]. “We leave it to the parents to decide [whether their children should wear face masks in schools]. ‘ No. It should be a warrant. What do airlines, Microsoft, Facebook, and all those other things know that your school shouldn’t know is kids can infect anyone. You are in a closed environment. OK, we’re not going to force you to vaccinate your children. At least wear masks to school. “

In 2019, Simmons said Trump “forever changed” politics. He added that “the Earth has never been in better condition” than in the summer of 2019. “I know about climate change and a polarized political thing but there are no more world wars,” he said. stated at the time. “I mean, imagine what London looked like 60 years ago. It’s the best of times. Unemployment in the United States is the lowest in 50 years 5-0. New York to their on order, the Dow Jones [Jones Industrial Average] was around 8,000. It is almost 27,000 today. More people are working. More people are making more money. The unions are more powerful. “

In the past, Gene had defended Trump’s occasional remarks and his often outrageous statements, saying, “I don’t know anyone here who hasn’t said stupid things in public or in private. You said pot-mouth words and So am I. So I’m going to give the guy who was duly elected a chance to show us what he can do, and then I’ll judge his legacy. “

Simmons said he “didn’t necessarily vote for Trump or [Hillary] Clinton “in the 2016 presidential election, adding that” it really isn’t anyone’s business “who he voted for.” I think you’d be surprised at my choice but it’s President Trump, because that even if you do not like this must respect the function of the presidency and the will of the Electoral College, “he said.

In 2017, Simmons confirmed that KISS was invited to perform at Trump’s inauguration, but turned it down because it was “not a good idea.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blabbermouth.net/news/gene-simmons-on-donald-trump-presidency-it-was-beyond-anything-i-ever-thought-imaginable/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos