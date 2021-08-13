Flash floods death toll in Turkey rises to 27





Turkey’s flash flood death toll rose to 27 on Friday as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prepared to inspect one of the hardest hit areas and provide moral support. The devastation in Turkey’s northern Black Sea regions came just as the disaster-stricken country gained control of hundreds of wildfires that killed eight people and destroyed swathes of forest along its path. picturesque south coast. Turkey also suffered another wave of flooding in the northeastern province of Rize last month that left six people dead. Scientists around the world believe that natural disasters like those in Turkey are becoming more intense and frequent due to global warming and climate change. They also pose a serious challenge to Erdogan two years before the next scheduled general elections in Turkey. The powerful Turkish leader has been strongly condemned on social media for throwing tea bags at residents while visiting one of the fire-ravaged areas when forest fires first spread in late July, Polls show climate is a top priority for up to seven million Gen Z whose voices Erdogan will need to extend his rule into a third decade in the 2023 vote. Erdogan has so far said little about the flooding. “I offer my condolences to the relatives of our 17 fellow citizens who lost their lives,” he said when the toll was still 17 Thursday evening. His office said Erdogan was speaking on the phone with regional leaders and vowing to provide all available assistance to the state. – Collapsed buildings – Emergency services said the waters briefly rose in parts to four meters (13 feet) before subsiding and spreading over an area more than 240 kilometers wide. Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli warned on Wednesday that the region was facing “a disaster that we have not seen for 50 or 100 years”. Rescuers were forced to evacuate a hospital housing 45 patients – including four in intensive care – in the area around the coastal town of Sinop. The story continues Images on TV and social media showed stranded villagers torn from rooftops by helicopter and bridges collapsing under the force of the tumultuous water below. State News Agency Anadolu said Thursday that rescuers were focusing on a four-story building that partially collapsed and another next door that completely collapsed. The footage showed parts of the two riverside buildings collapsing into the stream of brown water below. Turkey’s Disaster Response Authority said 25 people lost their lives in the northern province of Kastamonu and two in neighboring Sinop. One person was still missing. Weather services predicted rains would continue to hit the affected area for the remainder of the week. bag / wdb

