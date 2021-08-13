Politics
My dismissal as Uttarakhand CM was not the right decision, was premature, says Trivendra Rawat
Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat told ThePrint in an interview that he has always been applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the good job done by his government, and he had no idea of why he was removed from his post on April 9 of this year. .
Rawat added that although his dismissal was premature, it was the party’s decision and he accepted it.
BJP chief, who is considered close to Union Home Secretary Amit Shah, became chief minister of Uttarakhand after BJP landslide victory in state elections in 2017, when he won 57 seats in the 70-member assembly.
But four years later, Rawat was asked by the party to to resign, allegedly because of the “non-performance” of his government.It has since been rumored that the BJP research stand for the next legislative elections in 2022 in Uttarakhand with a “new face”.
Rawat’s successor, Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat, couldn’t cement his government post, and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami in July, within three months of taking the oath.
Although Rawat declined to comment on Tirath Singh’s impeachment “I don’t know why he was asked to leave,” he said he insisted his government had met the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the government. BJP.
The former chief minister also expressed his opposition to Dhami’s proposal decision last month to review the board of directors of Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam, set up by the Rawat government in December 2019 and constituted on January 15, 2020.
He said that these protest against him was a small group of priests and purohits who have their particular interests, while the council of shrines serves the needs of the entire Hindu community across the world.
Read also : 68% in Uttarakhand think it was irresponsible to organize Kumbh this year, poll finds
‘Always appreciated by PM’
Trivendra Singh Rawat called his removal as chief minister “untimely” and said it could not be called a good decision. “
“But sometimes the prevailing circumstances drive such decisions and management has to make them in the best interests of the organization. It came out of the blue for me, but the party had to make the decision to continue with organizational reforms and with a firm end in goal, he added.
Although I have no idea of the sudden decision of the party regarding my exit, I did have an idea of something going on in Delhi. Nonetheless, when it comes to me, I accepted the decision believing it was in the best interests of the party and ushering in more organizational reforms.
Rawat claimed that the prime minister has always praised his governance, especially the reconstruction of the Kedarnath Kedarpuri shrine area in extremely tiring and freezing weather conditions. Work continued even in winter when the climatic conditions in the region are very harsh.
The reconstruction of Kedarpuri, after the 2013 floods which caused extreme devastation in Uttarakhand, was one of PM Modi’s most expensive projects. He himself had guarded the project since coming to power in 2014 and has constantly requested updates from the government of Uttarakhand on the reconstruction works of Kedarnath which have been underway for more than seven years now.
My government has always been appreciated by the Prime Minister for the way we have met the challenges of rebuilding Kedarnath throughout the year and implementing public programs in the state, ”Rawat said when ‘he was asked if Modi was not happy with the government’s performance during his tenure.
“The Prime Minister is well aware of the difficulties of working year round at more than 11,000 feet above sea level in the Himalayas where the sanctuary is located. He applauded my government even when I last met with him a few days ago and discussed how the BJP could return to power (in Uttarakhand) in 2022, ”Rawat added.
Read also : RSS swayamsevak to ABVP worker in Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhamis trip to the top
Against Dhami’s decision to review Devasthanam’s board of directors
Rawat also spoke about the protest against the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam board and the current CM’s speech on its review.
The Devasthanam Board of Directors was duly promulgated after careful study of the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust, the Somnath Temple Trust and literature from similar organizations from other parts of India. The chief minister (Dhami) was part of the assembly that promulgated it, ”he said.
“There is no point in reviewing and removing the entire board of directors, because the majority of the people in the state supported it. Only a small group of purohits oppose it who have their particular interests. If the government finds inappropriate provisions, it can modify them, but the deletion cannot take place, ”he added.
The board was created to meet the needs and demands of over 120 million Hindus around the world, not just Uttarakhand.
The Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board was formed primarily to administer and manage the properties of nearly 53 temples in the state. This also included the famous chariot dham shrines of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath.
The Rawat government’s decision did not find favor with experts and char dham sanctuary purohits, who are now demanding that the council be abolished. They called the board of directors a government violation of the religious functioning of the temples. Dhami’s government said last month that the board would be reviewed by a committee headed by the chief secretary of state.
(Edited by Poulomi Banerjee)
