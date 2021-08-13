Westchester Condo Remove name from assets





Donald Trump has been dumped again, this time by condo owners at a White Plains resort.

The City Center’s Trump Tower will lose its name in the coming weeks, according to LoHud. Owners of units in the 35-story luxury tower voted to drop the affiliation with the former president and real estate mogul in February, which led to an announcement of the decision last week, noted The report.

Because the owners also voted to rename the resort, the Trump Organization will no longer manage the property. When management offers were solicited, the Trump Org applied before stepping down when they heard of the potential brand change. The company has managed the building since its construction in 2005.

Some residents cited the Jan. 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill as the main reason for dropping the Trump name and brand. Almost 70 percent of unit owners voted to drop the name. Many feared that the Trump brand would hurt the value of their property.

A rebranding committee has been set up, with a new name still pending. AKAM now acts as a building management agent.

The move follows similar actions taken by condominium boards in recent years, including at Stamford Park in Connecticut and 120 and 200 Riverside Boulevard on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

In late January, the board of directors of the Trump Plaza condominium in West Palm Beach also voted to remove the ex-president’s name after the Capitol riot.

And in December 2017, the owners of Trump Soho in Manhattan ditched the Presidents brand and renamed the property the Dominick Hotel.

In the New York area, at least two buildings bearing Trump’s name remain: Trump Plaza in New Rochelle and Trump Park Residence in Yorktown.

[LoHud] Holden Walter Warner

Contact Holden Walter-Warner

