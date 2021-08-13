Ma’ruf Gets New Assignment From Jokowi To Become Director Of Stunting Management

Jakarta –

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed a presidential regulation (Perpres) on the acceleration of Reduction of stunting. Vice President, Ma’ruf Amin, has been appointed general manager.

Presidential Decree number 72 of 2021 concerning Accelerating reduction of stunting it was signed by President Jokowi on August 5, 2021, as seen by AFP on Friday (8/13/2021). The target groups to accelerate the reduction of stunting in regulation are:

a. remaja;

b. bride and groom;

vs. pregnant mother;

D. nursing mothers; and

e. children aged 0 (zero) to 59 (fifty-nine) months.

The presidential regulation explains that the national strategy to accelerate the reduction of stunting is to achieve the goal of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals requires the achievement of the national goal of prevalence of stunting which is measured in children under 5 years of age. old woman.

Article 5

(1) Within the framework of the achievement of the national objective of prevalence of stunting referred to in Article 4 paragraph (2), an intermediate objective must be set at 14% (fourteen percent) in 2024.

(2) The target between the prevalence of stunting as referred to in paragraph (1) is described in the targets, target indicators, targets and years of achievement, the person in charge and the ministries / institutions / parties of support.

(3) The national objective of the prevalence of stunting during the period 2025-2030 is determined on the basis of the results of the assessment of the achievement of the intermediate objective in 2024 referred to in paragraph (1)

The targets of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals are achieved through the 5 pillars of the national strategy to accelerate the reduction of stunting, as follows:

a. increasing leadership commitment and vision in ministries / agencies, provincial regional governments, regency / municipal governments and village governments;

b. better communication on behavior change and community empowerment;

vs. increase the convergence of specific interventions and sensitive interventions in ministries / agencies, provincial regional governments, regency / municipal governments and village governments;

D. increase food and nutrition security at individual, family and community levels; and

e. strengthen and develop systems, data, information, research and innovation.

In article 15, the constitution of the team is explained accelerated reduction of stunting at the central level, made up of directors and executives. This team is responsible for coordinating, synergizing and evaluating the implementation of the acceleration of the reduction of stunting in an efficient, convergent and integrated manner by involving the transversals at the central and regional levels.

The duties of the administrator and the executor are as follows, as described in Articles 16 and 17:

Director

a. provide guidance on the establishment of policies for the implementation of the acceleration of stunting reduction;

b. provide considerations, suggestions and recommendations to resolve obstacles and obstacles to the implementation of acceleration of stunting reduction; and

vs. report continued acceleration of stunting decline to President 1 (once) in 1 (one) year or as required.

– In the framework of the implementation of the functions of the Director as referred to in paragraph (1), the Director will meet with the Executor 1 (once) in 1 (one) year or at any time if necessary.

Executor

a. prepare the formulation of a national action plan for the implementation of the acceleration of the reduction of stunting

b. coordinate, synchronize and integrate programs and activities for the acceleration of stunting reduction of ministries and institutions, provincial regional governments, district / city regional governments, village governments and stakeholders;

vs. prepare the formulation of the resolution of obstacles and impediments to the implementation of the Acceleration of the Reduction of Stunting

D. coordinate the monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the acceleration of stunting reduction;

e. coordinate the improvement of institutional capacities and human resources of ministries / agencies, provincial regional governments, regional regency / municipal governments and village governments in the implementation of the acceleration of stunting reduction; and

F. coordinate increased cooperation and partnerships with stakeholders in implementing accelerated stunting reduction.

The composition of the Stunting Reduction Acceleration Team members is explained in Article 18. The Vice President is the General Manager. As we know, the current vice-president is Ma’ruf Amin.

A director

1. President: Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia.

2. Vice-president:

a. Areas of implementation:

Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture.

b. Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Sector: Minister of National Development Planning / Head of the National Development Planning Agency.

vs. Field of supervision and supervision of the implementation of local authorities: Minister of the Interior.

3. Members:

a. Health Minister;

b. Ministry of Finance;

vs. Minister of Social Affairs;

D. Minister of Villages, Development of Underprivileged Regions and Transmigration;

e. Minister of Religion;

F. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing;

g. Minister of State Secretary; and

h. Presidential Chief of Staff.

B. Executor

1. President: Head of the National Agency for Population and Family Planning.

2. Vice-president:

a. Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Sector: Middle senior officer of the Ministry of National Development Planning / National Development Planning Agency.

b. Field of coordination, synchronization, control and supervision of implementation: High-level intermediate officer of the Ministry of Coordination of Human Development and Culture.

vs. Coordination of Specific Interventions: Middle Senior Manager of the Ministry of Health.

D. Areas of coordination of the coordination and supervision of the implementation of the regional government: Office of the High Associate Chief of the Ministry of the Interior.

e. Areas of Leadership Advocacy and Engagement: Senior Associate Leadership Office of the Vice President Secretariat of the Ministry of State Secretariat.

