About this “Nazi eagle” on Donald Trump’s cards





The campaign for former US President Donald Trump continues to actively fundraise even though the 2020 election has passed. This includes an email from July 26, 2021 to supporters offering a Trump card, which is a red card with gold pictures and letters that includes the Trump signature.

The story was first reported by Insider on August 4, 2021, which explained that the card design was one of four that supporters were asked to choose from in a fundraising email. . The design with the most votes would, in theory, end up being the official design.

One of the cards containing a golden eagle emblazoned on it has prompted some to compare the symbol to Nazi imagery:

Trying to think about where I saw the new Trump Card badge before pic.twitter.com/sZ3VNgFUvt

Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 5, 2021

We’ve reached out to the Trumps team to ask what the meaning of the eagle is on the map, and we’ll update this story if we get a response.

Trump has on several occasions during his campaign and his 2016 presidency been publicly accused of both racism and rapprochement with right-wing extremists, or of not having distanced himself sufficiently from them.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a nonprofit watchdog organization that tracks hatred and extremism, the Nazis before and during WWII used an eagle symbol. According to the ADL, it looked like this:

Nonetheless, the ADL notes that the eagle has long been a common symbol used in national and other images, not necessarily associated with Nazism:

It should be noted that eagles are a common symbol among nations around the world, including the United States, and not all eagle images are derived from the Nazi eagle. It is not uncommon, for example, for some Americans to confuse the Roosevelt-era National Recovery Administration’s Blue Eagle logo with a symbol derived from the Nazis.

