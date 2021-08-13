From Narendra Modi, Barack Obama to Sachin Tendulkar, meet the 10 most prolific lefties





International Left-Handed Day is celebrated on August 13 each year to celebrate the uniqueness and differences of left-handers. Only ten percent of the world’s population is left-handed, but many of the world’s most famous people are left-handed. On International Left-Handed Day, let us know about the notable left-handers who are shaping the world. Narendra Modi Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy, India, Narendra Modi is a left-hander according to the Indian Left-Handed Club. Barack Obama: The double president of the United States, Barack Obama is left-handed. Interestingly, the United States has a long list of left-handed presidents, including James Garfield, Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush, and Bill Clinton. Sachin Tendulkar Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, also known as the god of cricket, celebrates his left-handed side. Once he tweeted in a light mood I might be left-handed but I’m still right. Amitabh Bachchan Popularly known as the greatest actor of the century, fans of the legendary Bollywood actor Big Bs know his left-handed side as seen in almost all of his films. He also won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Bill Gates Microsoft founder and tech mogul Bill Gates no longer needs to be introduced. Left-hander Gates is the fourth richest person in the world, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List. Mark Zuckerberg For better or for worse, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has changed the way people use the Internet. Fifth on the list of the richest people, Zuckerberg is a left-hander. Justin bieber Teen idol Justin Bieber is also known as Prince of Pop. Bieber, left-handed, is widely recognized for his transgender music. Her Baby music video was once the most watched video on Youtube with 2.5 billion views. Steve Jobs Founder of Apple and icon for generations of tech entrepreneurs, Jobs mogul was a left-hander. Jobs is considered a genius for the innovation and identity he gave to Apple Oprah winfrey The most famous talk show host Winfrey is often called the “queen of all media” and is left-handed. Born into poverty, Winfrey became the richest African American of the 20th century. Lady Gaga One of the most popular people on the planet, Lady Gaga is known for the versatility of her music and her image reinventions. American singer, songwriter and actress, Gaga is one of the best-selling musical artists in the world. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

