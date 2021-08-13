Erdoan says he could welcome Taliban leader





Turkey is working hard to establish talks with the Taliban, Justice and Development Party (AKP) chairman and chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoan said yesterday (August 11). “The relevant institutions in Turkey are currently working until we have talks with the Taliban. Maybe I might even be able to receive the person who will be their leader,” Erdogan said at a conference. joint. TV interview broadcast live on CNN Turk and Kanal D. Erdogan said he had spoken with the Qatari leader earlier and they discussed “where can we stop the actions taken by the Taliban and where can we take a step towards peace”. If the Taliban are not brought under control, “it will not be possible for us to achieve peace in Afghanistan,” he said. CLICK -Erdoan says Taliban can negotiate comfortably with Turkey because “we have nothing against their beliefs” CLICK – US “grateful” Turkey wants to run Kabul airport Violence escalated across Afghanistan as US-led foreign forces almost withdrew after 20 years. The Taliban quickly captured several smaller administrative districts and are now targeting towns and villages. They captured nine provincial capitals from government forces in six days. US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he did not regret his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. Biden maintained that his military exit plans had not changed despite the group’s successes on the battlefield, stressing that the Afghan leadership must unite to “fight for themselves, fight for their nation.” Refugees from Afghanistan Regarding the refugees coming from Afghanistan, Erdogan said that Turkey is building walls along the borders with Iran and Iraq. “The walls that rise there aim to prevent these irregular migrants from entering our country. A significant portion of detained irregular migrants are deported to Afghanistan by Turkish institutions, he added. CLICK – Lack of prospects for the future of displaced Afghans in Turkey CLICK – Belgium, US Suggest Turkey May Host Afghan Refugees Erdogan stressed that Turkey is not a place where “anyone who stops frequently”. “We are evaluating all of this and we are taking our measures accordingly,” he said. He claimed that there had been no flow of refugees from Afghanistan because it was “exaggerated on social media”. (VK)

