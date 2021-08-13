Jen Psaki shoots down Fox News Peter Doocy by recalling Trump disinfectant suggestion





The White House rejected a question from Fox News, recalling that Donald Trump once suggested that Americans inject themselves with bleach.

The trip down memory lane began when Pete Doocy, a Conservative Network reporter, asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday whether a comment from Joe Biden in 2020 caused hesitation about the vaccine today.

At the time, Mr. Doocy asked, as Donald Trump said he was going to have a vaccine in the next few weeks, months, and Joe Biden is campaigning saying: Don’t trust Donald Trump, this has it created any kind of vaccine hesitation?

In September 2020, then-candidate Biden told a town hall, I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump. And right now, the American people can’t either.

Mr Doocy asked whether this comment may have caused some Americans to refuse the Covid-19 vaccines, which were developed during President Trump’s tenure.

Not that we’ve seen in the data, replied Ms Psaki. I would note that at the time, just for context, the former president was also suggesting that people inject poison versions into their veins to cure Covid. So I think that’s a relevant point.

Mr. Trump made the infamous comment during a coronavirus briefing in April 2020.

I see the disinfectant that knocks him out in a minute, a minute, the former president said then. And is there a way to do something like this by injecting inside or almost by cleaning? Because you see it goes into the lungs and makes huge numbers of it on the lungs, so it would be worth checking that out.

As doctors and scientists immediately pointed out, injecting a person with disinfectant was very dangerous and could potentially lead to death.

Under the Biden administration, vaccinations began at a rapid pace, with around three million doses administered per day in mid-April. Then the rate started to slow down. By mid-July, the country had fallen to about 500,000 doses per day.

Many experts have pointed out that right-wing disinformation was a cause of vaccine resistance, which may explain why conservative states have particularly low vaccination rates and have been hit hardest by the latest wave of Delta coronavirus infections. .

In recent weeks, vaccination rates have increased slightly as the Biden administration has set new incentives and requirements for people to get vaccinated and as the virus situation in the Red States has become more deadly.

Mr Bidens’ confidence in Mr Trump, meanwhile, has not improved.

I think it’s safe to say he still doesn’t trust Donald Trump, Ms Psaki said on Wednesday. “So it hasn’t changed.

