Politics
Jokowi revises fuel regulations, here are the provisions for diesel prices and top prices
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revised the regulations relating to the supply, distribution and retail price of fuel oil (BBM).
This rule change is contained in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 69 of 2021 regarding the Second Amendment to Presidential Regulation No. 191 of 2014 regarding the supply, distribution and retail price of petroleum fuel.
This regulation was promulgated in Jakarta on August 3, 2021 by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and has been in effect since its promulgation on August 3, 2021.
In addition to regulating the allocation of the supply and distribution of certain types of fuel, namely the type of diesel (diesel) and kerosene (kerosene) as well as special fuel for the allocation of 88 RON or Premium gasoline to commercial entities, Presidential Decree no.
This provision is governed by an amendment to Article 14 which reads as follows:
(1) The Minister fixes the retail price of certain types of fuels and specific fuels for the missions.
(2) The retail price of certain types of fuel in the form of kerosene (Kerosene) at the point of delivery, for each liter is a fixed nominal which includes value added tax.
(3) Certain types of fuel for kerosene (Kerosene) referred to in subsection (2) for each liter are subsidized.
(4) The retail selling price of certain types of fuel in the form of diesel fuel (diesel) at the point of delivery, for each liter, is calculated by a formula consisting of the base price plus value added tax (VAT ) less subsidies, and tax on added materials
Burn motor vehicles (PBBKB).
(5) The retail price of the type of trust fuel at the point of delivery for each liter is calculated by a formula consisting of the base price plus the additional costs for distribution in the headquarters area, plus the value added tax and motor vehicle fuel tax. .
(6) The Minister shall determine the amount of the motor vehicle fuel tax referred to in subsection (4) and subsection (5) for the calculation of the retail price of certain types of fuel in the form of gas oil (Gas NS). and Special fuel types for assignment.
(7) In the event of a change in the retail price of certain types of fuels and of particular types of fuel to be transferred, in accordance with subsection (1), the Minister shall determine the retail price of certain types of fuels. and the retail price of certain types of fuel for missions on the basis of a coordination meeting chaired by the Minister who organizes
coordination, synchronization and control of ministerial affairs in the administration of government in the economy.
(8) The Minister may determine the retail price of certain types of fuel and particular types of fuel for purposes other than the calculation referred to in subsections (4) and (5), taking into account:
a. financial capacity of the state;
b. purchasing power of the people; and or
vs. the real economy and the social well-being of the community, on the basis of a coordination meeting chaired by the minister who organizes the coordination, synchronization and control of affairs
ministry in government administration in the economic sector.
(9) The Minister establishes a base price formula including acquisition costs, distribution costs and storage costs and margins.
(10) The formula referred to in subsection (9) is determined after consideration by the minister who administers government affairs in the field of state finances.
(11) The acquisition cost referred to in paragraph (9) is the cost of supplying BBM from domestic refinery production and / or imports to the distributor / terminal / depot of BBM.
(12) The Minister shall determine the base price according to the base price formula referred to in subsection (9).
(13) To determine the base price referred to in subsection (12), the Minister determines the price of the market index, that is, the price of the BBM product that is part of the acquisition cost used to calculate the base price of certain types of fuel and special types of fuel for missions.
In addition, between Article 14 and Article 15, an article is also inserted, namely Article 14A, which reads as follows:
(1) The retail selling price of the general fuel type at the point of delivery for each liter is calculated and determined by the business entity on the basis of the highest price formula comprising the base price plus the tax on value added and motor vehicle fuel tax.
(2) The base price referred to in paragraph (1) is a formula composed of the acquisition cost, the distribution cost and the storage cost as well as the margin.
General fuel types are non-subsidized gasoline or diesel, excluding subsidized fuels and special fuel allocations. General fuel is like gasoline with an octane rating (Octane / RON search) above 90 like Pertamax.
In this presidential regulation n ° 69/2021, it is not specifically indicated the amount of PBBKB which is fixed. In the meantime, in the previous presidential decree, n ° 191/2014, it was stated that “the amount of PBBKB for:
a. the retail price of certain types of fuel and the retail price of the special type of fuel allocated by 5% (five percent);
b. General fuel type retail price in accordance with local provincial regulations.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
(Yes)
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20210813135037-4-268272/jokowi-revisi-aturan-bbm-ini-ketentuan-harga-solar-premium
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
