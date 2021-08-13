Prime Minister Modi will address the Investors Summit in Gujarat today. Here’s what to expect





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the Gujarat Investor Summit at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) earlier this week. The summit is jointly organized by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Motorways and the state government to attract investment opportunities in establishing vehicle scrapping infrastructure in the State under the voluntary modernization program of the vehicle fleet or the vehicle scrapping policy. The Gujarat Investor Summit in Gandhinagar also intends to highlight the investment opportunities presented by the shipbreaking industry in Alang, which is considering the development of an integrated demolition hub. Read also | The draft center plan has little impact on old vehicles in the NCR The vehicle scrapping policy aims to create an ecosystem to phase out unsuitable and polluting vehicles in an environmentally friendly and safe manner. The policy aims to create a scrapping infrastructure in the form of automated test stations and registered vehicle scrapping facilities across the country. The government expects broad participation from potential investors, industry experts and relevant central and state government departments at the summit. Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, is also expected to attend the event alongside Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani. In March of this year, Gadkari announced the vehicle scrapping policy while making a suo motu statement to Lok Sabha. Stressing that old vehicles pollute the environment 10 to 12 times more than new ones and also pose a greater risk to road safety, the Union Minister proposed the voluntary modernization program of the vehicle fleet or the upgrading policy. Scrapping, which aims to reduce the population of old and defective vehicles on the road in the interests of pedestrian safety and a clean environment. Read also | More electric vehicles than conventional by 2050: Nitin Gadkari The vehicle scrapping policy also aims to reduce vehicle air pollutants, paving the way for India to meet its climate commitments, improve road and vehicle safety and achieve greater fuel efficiency. With sufficient investment, the vehicle scrapping policy should formalize the vehicle scrapping industry, which is now largely informal, and in turn increase the availability of low-cost raw materials for consumers. automotive, steel and electronics industries.

