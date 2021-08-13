Politics
China’s top envoy to US seeks “rational” relationship
Beijing’s new ambassador to Washington said Thursday he was determined to promote a “rational, stable, manageable and constructive” China-US relationship.
In his first official meeting with US officials after a two-week quarantine after arriving on July 28, Ambassador Qin Gang met with US Under Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman on Thursday afternoon to exchange views. on “matters of mutual interest,” according to a reading from the Chinese Embassy.
Qin said bilateral ties are at a new crossroads and will follow the spirit of the phone conversation between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden on February 11, on the eve of the Chinese New Year, to improve communication. and dialogue with the American side. and work to promote that relationship.
Sherman welcomed Qin to take office and said the State Department will provide convenience and support for the ambassador’s work in the United States, according to the Chinese side’s statement.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Sherman also looked at issues with his meetings with Chinese officials in Tianjin last month and “expressed the US commitment to continue discussions.” .
Qin and Sherman both posted a photo on Twitter of their meeting at the State Department. Both wore masks, in accordance with the mask mandate in federal buildings, regardless of immunization status.
Details of the meeting were not immediately available, but Qin told reporters they had “in-depth and frank” talks and agreed that the bilateral relationship was of great importance.
To improve these relations, the two sides must solve the problems through dialogue and communication and deal with their differences and contradictions, said Qin.
Qin said he “explicitly” stated China’s views on the Taiwan issue, which he said is the relationship’s most important and sensitive issue.
Qin, 55, was vice foreign minister before being appointed 11th Chinese ambassador to the United States, replacing Cui Tiankai, the longest-serving envoy from April 2013 to June this year.
Qin said he expected to work to “put Sino-US relations back on track,” transforming the possibility for the two countries to get along into mutual respect, equality, win-win cooperation and peaceful coexistence. .
In the last half month since arriving in Washington, Qin sent out a series of tweets to express his congratulations to the US team that won the most medals at the recent Tokyo Olympics, to celebrate Sino-cultural cooperation. and to leverage collaboration in other areas.
For example, on Tuesday, he tweeted to mark the 175th anniversary of the Smithsonian, the world’s largest museum complex, which includes 19 museums and the National Zoo.
“Thank you for more than four decades of great cooperation with China in the protection of cultural relics, cultural and historical exhibition, panda conservation and ‘Chinese New Year Family Day’. Looking forward to more of cooperation! ” he wrote.
In the midst of his two-week quarantine, Qin tweeted his concern about the rampant spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, writing that “infections in the United States are reappearing and there are local outbreaks in China. What about our two countries working together on solutions, for example more effective vaccines and helping other countries? “
The ambassador also noted opportunities for the two countries to work on environmentally friendly vehicles.
President Biden announced that half of all new vehicles in the United States in 2030 will be electric. I learned from GM in Shanghai that it will only produce electric vehicles by 2035 in China. there, China will have more than 160 million new energy vehicles, against 6.03 million in 2021. Great potential for cooperation, “he posted on his Twitter account last week.
Sources
2/ http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202108/13/WS6115bf8aa310efa1bd668852.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]