China’s top envoy to US seeks “rational” relationship

Qin Gang (right), China’s new Ambassador to the United States, meets with U.S. Under Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman on August 12, 2021. [Photo/china-embassy.org]



Beijing’s new ambassador to Washington said Thursday he was determined to promote a “rational, stable, manageable and constructive” China-US relationship.

In his first official meeting with US officials after a two-week quarantine after arriving on July 28, Ambassador Qin Gang met with US Under Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman on Thursday afternoon to exchange views. on “matters of mutual interest,” according to a reading from the Chinese Embassy.

Qin said bilateral ties are at a new crossroads and will follow the spirit of the phone conversation between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden on February 11, on the eve of the Chinese New Year, to improve communication. and dialogue with the American side. and work to promote that relationship.

Sherman welcomed Qin to take office and said the State Department will provide convenience and support for the ambassador’s work in the United States, according to the Chinese side’s statement.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Sherman also looked at issues with his meetings with Chinese officials in Tianjin last month and “expressed the US commitment to continue discussions.” .

Qin and Sherman both posted a photo on Twitter of their meeting at the State Department. Both wore masks, in accordance with the mask mandate in federal buildings, regardless of immunization status.

Details of the meeting were not immediately available, but Qin told reporters they had “in-depth and frank” talks and agreed that the bilateral relationship was of great importance.

To improve these relations, the two sides must solve the problems through dialogue and communication and deal with their differences and contradictions, said Qin.

Qin said he “explicitly” stated China’s views on the Taiwan issue, which he said is the relationship’s most important and sensitive issue.

Qin, 55, was vice foreign minister before being appointed 11th Chinese ambassador to the United States, replacing Cui Tiankai, the longest-serving envoy from April 2013 to June this year.

Qin said he expected to work to “put Sino-US relations back on track,” transforming the possibility for the two countries to get along into mutual respect, equality, win-win cooperation and peaceful coexistence. .

In the last half month since arriving in Washington, Qin sent out a series of tweets to express his congratulations to the US team that won the most medals at the recent Tokyo Olympics, to celebrate Sino-cultural cooperation. and to leverage collaboration in other areas.

For example, on Tuesday, he tweeted to mark the 175th anniversary of the Smithsonian, the world’s largest museum complex, which includes 19 museums and the National Zoo.

“Thank you for more than four decades of great cooperation with China in the protection of cultural relics, cultural and historical exhibition, panda conservation and ‘Chinese New Year Family Day’. Looking forward to more of cooperation! ” he wrote.

In the midst of his two-week quarantine, Qin tweeted his concern about the rampant spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, writing that “infections in the United States are reappearing and there are local outbreaks in China. What about our two countries working together on solutions, for example more effective vaccines and helping other countries? “

The ambassador also noted opportunities for the two countries to work on environmentally friendly vehicles.

President Biden announced that half of all new vehicles in the United States in 2030 will be electric. I learned from GM in Shanghai that it will only produce electric vehicles by 2035 in China. there, China will have more than 160 million new energy vehicles, against 6.03 million in 2021. Great potential for cooperation, “he posted on his Twitter account last week.