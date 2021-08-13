Germany to end Afghan aid if Taliban take power

Germany on Thursday said it would stop sending financial support to Afghanistan in case the Taliban succeeds in seizing power in the country.

Speaking to German TV station ZDF, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the Taliban know Afghanistan cannot survive without international aid.

“We will not send a dime more to this country (Afghanistan) if the Taliban take full control, introduce Sharia law and make it a caliphate,” Maas said.

Germany sends 430 million euros ($ 504 million) in aid annually to Afghanistan, making it one of the largest donors to the conflict-affected country.

Since international troops began their withdrawal from Afghanistan in May, the Taliban have taken control of large swathes of territory.

More recently, the Taliban seized the provincial capital Ghazni, 150 kilometers from the capital Kabul.

Maas spoke about the United States’ decision to withdraw from the country, when asked about the gains made by Taliban insurgents in the country.

“This meant that all NATO forces also had to leave the country, because without American capabilities… no country can safely send its troops there,” Maas said.

The German government had considered the idea of ​​a longer mission in Afghanistan but “could not act outside NATO,” Maas said.

German soldiers were deployed as part of a NATO force in Afghanistan for almost 20 years until June.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said he could meet with the leader of the Taliban insurgent group to try to help secure peace in Afghanistan.

Taliban fighters captured more than a quarter of Afghanistan’s provincial capitals in less than a week.

Turkey currently has troops in Afghanistan as part of a NATO force and has offered to secure the strategic Kabul airport after the US forces leave by the end of August.

Discussions continue between Turkish and US officials, and Turkey says it would secure the airport if diplomatic, financial and logistical conditions were met.

“The latest developments and the situation of the Afghan public are really, really disturbing,” Erdogan said in a television interview with CNN Turk.

“Maybe I will even be able to receive the person who is their leader,” Erdogan said, after referring to the efforts of Turkish officials for talks with the Taliban.

Erdogan said last month that Turkey would hold talks with the Taliban as part of the peace process.

‘Why? Because if we do not control this kind of things at a high level, it will not be possible to ensure peace this time in Afghanistan, ”he added.

Erdogan’s most pressing domestic concern is the Turkish public’s fear of a wave of people fleeing Afghanistan as the insurgent group gains greater control over the country.

Turkey is hosting 3.6 million Syrian refugees and, as the Turkish economy deteriorates, resentment against them has grown, with the main opposition calling on them to leave.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey has the problem under control with the construction of walls in the east and south of the country.

“Whether it’s on the border with Iran or Iraq, our walls are rising dramatically right now. These rising walls aim to prevent illegal migration to our country, ”he said.

US President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attack on the United States by Taliban-backed al Qaeda in Afghanistan.