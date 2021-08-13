Election officials terrorized by trump lies





Amid Donald Trump’s uncontrolled attacks last year, Gabriel Sterling, a senior Republican election official in Georgia, was forced to receive police protection at his home. Brad Raffensperger, Georgian Secretary of State, has also received threats, as has his wife. But what really raised Sterling’s blood pressure, what broke the camel’s back, as he put it, were the threats directed at a 20-year-old voting system entrepreneur in suburban Gwinnett County. . I can’t explain the level of anger I have right now over this, Sterling said in a rebuke from Trump and his allies in December. Someone is going to get hurt. Someone is going to get shot. Someone is going to be killed. And that is not fair.

His warning turned out to be premonitory. A month later, pro-Trump armed insurgents stormed the Capitol as lawmakers gathered to certify the 2020 Joe Bidens victory. By the end of the riot, at least one person was dead and hundreds were injured. Four police officers who responded to the siege committed suicide over the next seven months. Of course, the big lie that inspired this attack has gone nowhere in those months. And it turns out that neither are the threats against election workers that served as a clear warning of the explosion of violence that Trump unleashed on January 6.

Election officials across the country told the Washington Post on Wednesday they were still bombarded with conspiracy theories and horrific threats of violence. Some of the harassment occurred on the front lines of Trump’s war on 2020 results. In Arizona, where an absurd and partisan vote-count audit in Maricopa County has been dragging on for weeks, the majority supervisory board The GOP opposing the exercise reportedly received a voicemail message containing murder threats against panel members and their families. . It was this concept that somehow was not worthy of respect or safety, Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates told The Post. They were traitors.

But the attacks weren’t limited to issues directly related to the 2020 election. Even a vote this month on local tax assessments in Houghton County, Mich., Was plagued by conspiracy theories about the issue. voting system, the county clerk told the Post. The official, Jennifer Kelly, and others have sought to allay suspicions and threats by taking extra precautions and going the extra mile to ensure the integrity of the process. But even such measures did not appear to prevent the harassment, which is already weighing down once anonymous election workers and which could impact future votes. As Susan Nash, a city clerk from Livonia, Mich., Put it: Complaints, threats, abuse, the extent of the pressure, it’s too much.

There is a frightening backlash against these officials, University of Minnesota political scientist Lawrence Jacobs told The Post. The referees leave the stadium because they are afraid of what happened after the 2020 elections. They no longer want to be threatened.

As was the case with the threats Sterling decried last year, the abuse is not only disturbing in itself, but also for what it might portend. Crowds that gathered at the Michigan and Arizona vote counting centers outside the home of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Bensons as she and her young son set up decorations Christmas Day, and the streets of Washington, DC, turned out to be just a prologue to the destruction that unfolded on Capitol Hill in January. Trump’s role in activating this violence has never been in doubt, but each new day seems to bring a story expanding the scope of his misconduct. In the past few days, former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen told the Senate that Trump has lobbied the Justice Department on a persistent basis to overturn the 2020 election results (and nearly replaced him by a flexible underling), and former United State attorney Byung J. Pak told lawmakers he resigned in January after being told by the DOJ that Trump would fire him for having refused to accept his bogus electoral demands.

Trump’s attempt to cling to power failed, of course. But, as law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan.6 attack made clear in testimony last month to Special House Committee investigators, his big lie has not lost its value. his power. This threat has not gone away, Bennie Thompson, panel chair, said at that first hearing. It hangs over our democracy like a black cloud.

When Sterling issued his warning in December, the idea that an armed mob, encouraged by the president, would hunt congress halls in search of Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers may seem far-fetched. But now we know where conspiracy theories and threats against election officials can lead, and we need to take seriously the abuse that election workers continue to suffer. Colorado Chief Electoral Officer Judd Choate said: We are in danger like never before.

