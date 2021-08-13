Politics
The great success of the Modi government came despite the continued negativity of the opposition
On August 7, India took a major step forward by administering 50 crore of vaccines to its citizens. Despite a negative campaign, India has managed to effectively manage the world’s largest and fastest vaccination program. Credit goes to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modis and our Covid Warrior Doctors, Scientists and Medical Staff.
Just nine months after the pandemic spread, India has managed to develop not one but two Made in India vaccines. It was a rare feat for which all credit goes to our scientists.
No look back since June 21
On January 16, India launched the world’s largest vaccination program. Initially there were a few challenges, but to overcome them India took 85 days to complete the first 10 crore vaccinations. On June 21, the government decided to absorb the full extent of the vaccination campaign. The message was loud and clear, our PM cares. Since then, there has been no turning back.
India was able to complete the next 10 crore vaccinations in just 45 days to hit the 20 crore mark. Since then, training has continued in high gear for 29 days for the next 10 crore, and 24 days and 20 days for the next two 10 crore bands.
Now we need to accomplish the PM’s mission of completing our nationwide immunization campaign for all adults by the end of 2021. India will have well over 136 crore in doses by the end of this year because production has increased. We will have 26.65 crore available in August, 26.15 crore in September, 28.25 crore in October, 28.25 crore in November and 28.5 crore in December.
The compulsory license policy has helped
Among the many important decisions taken by the Prime Minister is the simplification of the compulsory licensing policy to speed up vaccine production. He guaranteed permission to manufacture the Russian Sputnik V in the country and just a few days ago the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was cleared as well. In the coming days, more vaccines will be available in India.
But note the negative role played by some opposition parties. While the Prime Minister led the fight against India, the opposition was busy spreading ducks and seriously denigrating our vaccines. One opposition party even called the Made in India vaccine a BJP vaccine, so much was the desperation to discredit India and its scientists. These opposition parties neither cooperated with the Center nor supported the Prime Minister. They had a common agenda to derail India’s fight against Covid.
Despite rumors and false stories
The main conspirator was Congress whose senior leaders and CMs constantly questioned the effectiveness of our vaccines and spread rumors about its side effects. They called our citizens guinea pigs, laboratory rats. Some states run by Congress have even refused to let the vaccination campaign go on, resulting in a slowdown in the entire campaign.
Congress also tried to derail the process by creating a false vaccine shortage narrative, yet the fact remains that some congressional-led states have committed the unpardonable sin of wasting precious vaccines and hijacking vaccines to private hospitals.
We all know how many years it took for other vaccines to reach India. During the reign of Congress, it took several years for the Japanese encephalitis vaccine to reach India. Even the most important polio and tetanus vaccines took decades to reach India after being developed.
Made in india independence
Today India has shown the world that it is no longer dependent on developed countries for vaccine supply. We have also helped many countries by providing them with vaccines. There has been a drastic change in the way the world looks at the country today.
The BJP has always been firmly on the side of the Indian Prime Minister in the fight against the deadly virus. His workers gave their full support to the government and worked with it and the local authorities in times of crisis. While the world is still battling the virus, the BJP has now launched the Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsewak Abhiyan to build a team of trained health volunteers who will help our frontline health workers whenever the need arises. So far we have trained over 1.5 lakh of volunteers.
Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we will not grow weary or stop. We will further accelerate our vaccination campaign with the determination to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year.
