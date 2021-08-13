Ben Shapiros’ new book is a casual justification of Trumpism





Like many conservative intellectuals, Ben Shapiro reacted with horror to the rise of Donald Trump, declaring that I will never vote for this man. After Trump’s election, some of them walked away from the Republican Party, while others rushed headlong into its cult. Shapiro has joined the larger faction in undertaking what he likely sees as a reasonable middle ground. He reduced his criticism to the simplest form and directed almost all of his considerable bile against criticism of Trump. Asset defects are now a subordinate clause. All the real harm is done against him.

His new book, The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized Americas Institutions Against Dissent, is painful proof of these contortions. The book is distilled proof of anti-anti-Trumpism. Shapiros’ method is to limit his analysis to Trump’s enemies, as if there is nothing they are reacting to. Imagine a tightly framed film of a man throwing insults and name-calling, looking like a maniac because his interlocutor is entirely out of focus, and you have a sense of the Shapiros method. It is a political manifesto for a world in which Donald Trump barely exists.

Shapiros’ central argument is that the left is wrong to believe that the greatest threat to the future of the Americas has come from right-wing authoritarianism. (I’m one of the liberals he names who believes this.) Instead, he argues, the most pressing authoritarian threat to the country comes from the left’s control over academia, Hollywood, journalism. and American companies.

Shapiros’ apparent intention to advance this bold thesis was to ignore Trump almost entirely during four years of Nixonian abuse. The January 6 uprising seems to have made this untenable, and Shapiro devotes much of his introduction to explaining that the capture of the Capitol, while regrettable, was a minor episode led by a few bad apples without any political backing. All goodwill Americans of all political stripes denounced the January 6 riots, he notes with satisfaction.

In fact, Trump insisted the riots were not riots at all, but a feast of love of hugs and kisses, while blaming the police for shooting Ashli ​​Babbitt. , which he transformed into a martyr. Shapiro completely ignores Trump’s campaign (starting long before the election) to describe any defeat as fraudulent, and also ignores the Republican decision to first waive his impeachment for his self-help attempt, then even a bipartisan inquiry.

The gist of Shapiros’ argument that left-wing authoritarianism is more dangerous than right-wing authoritarianism is made by simply ignoring the latter category altogether. Shapiro has published the justifications for Trump’s abuse of power before, but they are largely absent here. The formula is to argue x> y, then focus entirely on x.

This is not to say that Shapiros’ one-sided accusation against the left is unfounded. His book is primarily a chronicle of the very real efforts of the illiberal left to ideologically cleanse the institutions of the elite. The list of horrors is quite familiar: social media crowds stoking panic against David Shor, Donald McNeil, Gina Carano and many more.

I know most of these episodes and have written about several of them. These are important markers of a disturbing cultural shift, and too many liberals succumb to the temptation to justify or ignore these cases simply because they are exploited by people with bad motives, or because the law is worse. . Of course, if you refuse to speak out about abuse from your own side because the other side is worse, you set your standards on their level.

But within its narrow framework, the condemnation of Shapiros of the left suffers from several enormous flaws. First, even while lambasting the excesses and failures of anti-racism, it barely addresses the reality of racism itself. Shapiro admits only once, by the way, that racism continues to exist. In particular, nowhere does he acknowledge that the upsurge in (sometimes misguided) anti-racist activism could have anything to do with the fact that a man who regularly made racist comments was elected President of the United States.

Shapiro could still argue that anti-racism often goes too far or attacks the wrong targets while acknowledging that Trump’s racism contributed to it. Shapiro refuses to admit this. Instead, he argues, incredibly, that the left started out with a simple recognition that conservatism had one weak point: its militant emphasis on cordiality.

I would say that a movement that praised figures like Joe McCarthy, Jesse Helms, Rush Limbaugh and Sarah Palin before turning to Trump is not cursed by an excessive belief in cordiality, let alone cordiality. activist. Obviously, Shapiro disagrees. But I can say with absolute certainty that no one on the left thinks that the Conservatives are exceptionally cordial and that this weakness can be exploited. Like many of the sweeping characterizations Shapiro throws up, he doesn’t bother to back this one up with even one example of a leftist believing Achilles heel rights is that they’re too kind. .

Second, Shapiros’ complete lack of introspection is even more pronounced on the principle of free speech. He is right that progressives often impose illiberal standards of speech on schools, businesses and cultural institutions. Yet he is unable to sustain even the illusion of upholding the standards of free speech on a principled basis. Shapiro continues to blurt out that his real complaint is that these institutions shut down the wrong people. Shapiro attacks Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem, recalling nostalgically how, in 1996, the NBA suspended Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf without pay for doing the same.

Trump publicly boasted that the NFL was blocking Kaepernick because the owners feared they would be attacked by Trump if they signed him. This seems to be a more accurate comparison to the McCarthyist blacklist than any of the episodes Shapiro compares to the 1950s blackball of the Communist screenwriters.

Shapiro doesn’t even mention it. On another odd side, he argues that the 1960s Berkeley free speech movement was in fact authoritarian. The students just wanted power, and they took over university grounds and ceded it to an unregulated space for the exercise of free speech. One would think that a book devoted to the alleged respect for liberal values ​​would make sense to open up the desire to silence the left, but Shapiro lacks the ideological sophistication to maintain the pretension.

The most gaping hole in Shapiros’ argument is the fact that nearly all of the examples of genuine illiberalism he cites involve actors outside the Democratic Party. And while social media crowds and Robin DiAngelo-style wrestling sessions can undermine liberal standards, a true authoritarian political party must wield the power of government.

Shapiro sidesteps this problem with his signature cocktail of sweeping claims not supported by any evidence. The Democratic Party leadership has shifted from liberal to leftist, he writes, a claim that would surprise both Democratic Party leaders and any self-identified leftist. He repeatedly describes Barack Obama in hysterical terms: Obama has domesticated the destructive impulses of authoritarian leftism in pursuit of power by declaring himself the revolutionary representative of the dispossessed, endowed with the levers of the state to destroy and restore the state to their own. square. Obama also apparently claimed that all criticism of his program was in fact racially motivated. As usual, Shapiro treats these absurd characterizations as so obvious that they need no proof.

The strangest thing about Shapiros’ efforts to portray Obama as the father of the left-wing cancellation culture is that Obama has denounced the left-wing cancellation culture repeatedly, publicly and at length. When I hear, for example, you know, people on college campuses say, We weren’t going to allow somebody to speak on our campus because we didn’t agree with their ideas or because we didn’t. feel threatened by their ideas, you know, I think that’s a recipe for dogmatism, he said. Obama has reiterated the theme over and over, including here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

If there is a way to reconcile Shapiros’ assertion that leftist political correctness has taken over the Democratic Party with the two-term Democratic president forcefully attacking political correctness, I cannot. imagine what it is. As you might have guessed at this point, the way Shapiros deals with this massive and seemingly fatal flaw in his argument is to ignore it altogether.

Anti-anti-Trumpism is a simple two-stage game. First, Trump’s authoritarianism needs to be ignored or, if that becomes impossible, downplayed (he joked, he was ultimately arrested). And second, the flaws of the Democratic Party which, like any party, is made up of human beings subjected to greed, stupidity and other human flaws must be hysterically exaggerated. So his naked racism and his open ambition to seize unelected power is shrouded in a protective layer of rationalization.

What Shapiro has amply demonstrated is that an authoritarian aspirant does not need all of his followers to enlist in his cult of personality. It is enough that they go hand in hand and direct all their animosity towards the opposing party. The road to despotism is paved with hackers.

