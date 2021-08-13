Prime Minister Modi should let his photo be printed on death certificates: Mamata Banerjee | Latest India News





Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modis ‘photo was printed on Covid-19 vaccine certificates, he should now allow his photo to be printed on peoples’ death certificates, the Chief Minister of West Bengal said on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee also attacked the Union government led by the Bharatiya Janata party, alleging that the Union Civil Service Commission (UPSC) was asking test questions posed by the BJP and weakening its foundation as an impartial body. . One person may not be your supporter. But you made it mandatory for your photo to appear on the Covid-19 vaccine certificates. I may not like you. But even then, I should wear this. Where is the freedom? Now you should also allow your photo on death certificates, Banerjee said, without directly referring to Modi, while speaking to the media at the Secretary of State. The government of Bengal has extended Covid-19 restrictions in the state until August 30. The CM said local train services would remain canceled even though the nighttime curfew hours were reduced by two hours. No nighttime activity would be permitted between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. The UPSC in an exam for the recruitment of deputy commanders in the CAPF had asked candidates to write 200 words about the survey violence in West Bengal. This angered the Chief Minister of Bengal. Questions were also asked about the farmers’ protests and the oxygen crisis in Delhi. All of these questions are politically motivated and highly questionable. I don’t understand how an impartial body like UPSC can ask questions like this. I’m sorry to say that the BJP party office prepared the questions. I have respect for UPSC but they must maintain their dignity, Banerjee said. The BJP, on the other hand, alleged that there had been a lot of post-election violence in the state, the TMC refuted the accusations saying that some sporadic incidents took place when law and order were with the electoral commission. A committee set up by the National Human Rights Commission also criticized the state administration for alleged violence. The TMC government is using Mamata Banerjees’ photo on Covid-19 certificates in the state, which is illegal. There is no other party or political leader in the country other than the TMC and Banerjee, who are known to use photos. By opposing it in this way, she is casting Bengali taste in a very bad light, said Samik Bhattacharya, spokesperson for BJP in the state. Earlier this week, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Rajya Sabha in a written response that the vaccination certificate bore the prime minister’s photo for a specific awareness raising reason.

