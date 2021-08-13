Pelosi presses McCarthy to condemn Trump and GOP vile attacks on Jan.6 officers





Top line

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday stepped up pressure on her Republican counterpart, Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, to call on members of her party who downplayed the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill and attacked the police who responded in particular to the riot. former President Donald Trump.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA – AUG 05: Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) addresses the media … [+] during a press conference at the 2506 Honorary Assault Brigade Museum on August 5, 2021 in Hialeah, Florida. Mr. McCarthy and other politicians have spoken to the media about their desire to see America push for democracy and freedom in Cuba and throughout Latin America. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Getty Images Highlights

Pelosi spokeswoman Robyn Patterson seized on Wednesday statements from former President Donald Trumps praising rioter Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was shot as she tried to enter the bedroom. the Chamber and claimed to know the identity of the shooter.

Patterson noted that Trump’s comments match a pattern of GOP attacks on law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol on Jan.6, as Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) claiming Babbitt was executed and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) tagged the testimony of officers last month’s performance art.

Patterson called for a long-awaited condemnation by McCarthy of this long series of vile Republican attacks, urging him to stand up and stand up to members of his conference and his party who terrorize the brave officers.

Forbes has contacted McCarthys’ office for comment.

Key context

In his quest for the presidency, McCarthy has carefully avoided calling out members of his right flank, although he has at times been willing to poke anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Last month, McCarthy retracted his January claim that Trump was responsible for the attack, saying he made the remark without the information we have today.

Crucial quote

He’s a good politician. He said, if I remember correctly, that he would take it seriously, said DC police officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in response to the attack on the Capitol, after a meeting with McCarthy in June. during which he called on the GOP leader to condemn lawmakers who downplay the attack and avoid putting obstructionists on the January 6 select committee.

Tangent

McCarthy made his five picks for the committee last month after Pelosi refused to sit on Banks and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who issued statements saying they were planning to use their perches on the sign to launch partisan attacks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewsolender/2021/08/12/pelosi-pressures-mccarthy-to-condemn-trump-and-gops-vile-attacks-on-jan-6-officers/

