Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ultra-conservative tendencies

Pakistani Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is aligning his country, religiously and socially, closer to Turkey than his country’s traditional allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strengthened religious education in his country as well as in Turkish schools abroad, and recently withdrew from an international convention on women’s rights .

Khan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi should have recently met Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir in Islamabad, concerned about regional security as US forces pull out of Afghanistan and Taliban win quickly from the field. Saudi Arabia, once a bulwark of religious ultra-conservatism, has sought, like the United Arab Emirates, to sand down the rough edges of its long-held austere interpretation of Islam, to liberalize social mores, to improve women’s mobility and professional opportunities, and to position the kingdom as a supporter of a moderate form of Islam that emphasizes religious tolerance and interfaith dialogue while supporting the autocratic regime.

Except for his empathy for authoritarianism, Khan seems to be going in the opposite direction. In doing so, he can tap into a deep reservoir of ultra-conservatism in Pakistan which was fueled in part, until the rise in 2015 of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, by decades of financial, material and support. Saudi religious.

Last month, the Pakistani prime minister pushed for the implementation of an education reform that would Islamize curricula in everything from elementary schools to universities. Arabic would be compulsory for the first 12 years of a child’s schooling. Critics say religion accounts for up to 30% of the new agenda.

Fueling controversy, Khan recently blamed for increased sexual violence in Pakistan on women who do not dress properly. If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. It’s just common sense, Khan said. The Prime Minister went on to say that the practice of wearing the veil exists so that there is no temptation in society.

Earlier, Qureshi , the foreign minister, told CNN that Israel has deep pockets and is home to some very influential people who control the media.

Accused by the interviewer of using anti-Semitic tropes and asked to condemn anti-Semitism, Qureshi dodged the question, saying: I will not justify any rocket attack and I cannot condone the aerial bombardment that is taking place. Qureishi was speaking in May, as Israel reacted to rockets fired by Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza.

A recent explosion in Lahore that killed three people and injured 27 others seems to suggest that there could be regional consequences for ultra-conservative movements. The explosion was seen by analysts and officials as a warning from India to the government not to ease the crackdown on Islamic militants who have long put Pakistanis in contested Kashmir on offer. Khans National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf said an investigation concluded the explosion was a car bomb planted by Indian Secret Service near the home of Hafiz Saeed, a Jamat ud-Dawa leader. and founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Kashmir-targeted group banned as a terrorist organization.

It was not immediately clear if Saeed was home at the time of the explosion. Sentenced to several prison terms on terrorism-related charges, he could have been authorized to serve a house arrest sentence, according to several sources. Without identifying India by name, Pakistani police chief in Punjab province Inam Ghani said a United Arab Emirates -Pakistani national based recruited local Pakistanis to plant the bomb. Earlier this year, the United Arab Emirates negotiated the resumption of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control that divides Kashmir into areas controlled by India and Pakistan. The line was often a flashpoint along which Pakistani-backed militants operated.

A UN-designated terrorist, Saeedhas received a $ 10 million bounty on his head from the US Department of Justice. Saeed is believed to have organized the 2008 attacks on several targets in Mumbai that killed 165 people.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international anti-money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, recently refused to remove Pakistan from its gray watch list because the country had not been vigorous enough in pursuing the terrorists designated by the UN.

The gray list does not contain any legal sanction but restricts a country’s access to international loans. Pakistani foreign minister Qureshi said the gray list cost his country’s economy $ 10 billion a year .

Prime Minister Khan’s ultra-conservative tendencies suggest that Saudi Arabia and the United States are hoping that Pakistan, the second most populous Muslim-majority country in the world, could pave the way for the establishment of diplomatic ties between the kingdom and Israel.

A former senior Khan adviser, Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, denied days before reported talks with Jubeir, the Saudi minister, that he had secretly traveled to Israel to meet with senior government officials.

Bukhari tweeted DID NOT go to Israel. The funny thing is that the Pakistani newspaper says I went to Israel based on an Israeli news source and the Israeli newspaper says I went to Israel based on a Pakistani source. who wonders who this imaginative Pakistani source is. Apparently, I was the only one who was left out. Bukhari resigned weeks before the tweet after being accused of abuse of power in a government report.

The question of Saudi recognition of Israel was likely a topic of discussion in Washington last month between U.S. officials and Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. Saudi Arabia, primarily targeting the United Arab Emirates, which established diplomatic ties with Israel last year, has signaled its refusal to follow suit by changing its application of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) tariffs .

The kingdom said it would exempt from GCC preferential treatment products that include components made in Israel or made by companies owned in whole or in part by entities on the Arab League boycott list because of their relationships. trade with Israel.

Dr James M. Dorsey, Senior Non-Resident Associate at the BESA Center,is Principal Investigator at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Singapore Nanyang Technological Universityand co-director of the Institute for Fan Culture at the University of Wrzburgs.

A version of this article was originally posted by The BESA Center.