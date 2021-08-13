Carol Leonnig, on Donald Trump’s calamitous last year





The barrage of books on Donald Trump continues. The Guardian newspaper has as many as 4,500 tomes about the megalomaniac former US president, including nearly 20 that Trump claims he wrote himself.

In just a matter of weeks, the huge opus of extended works on Trump has grown by three. Michael Wolf published Landslide: The Last Days of the Trump Presidency. Michael Bender, the White House senior reporter for the Wall Street Journal, published a clear and compelling account of the 2020 campaign from a Trump World perspective titled Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost.

Published by Penguin Press / Penguin Random House.

And Washington Post reporters, Pulitzer Prize winners Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker came up with I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. TrumpsCatastrophicFinal Year, which complements their column of the Trump presidency that began with A Very Stable Genius: Donald J Trumps Testing of America, in which they examined the first three years of Trump’s tenure. (The authors spoke with Tom about the updated edition of this book on the noon show on February 26, 2021.)

Tom lets go of Michael Wolf’s new book. But he spoke with Mike Bender a few weeks ago about his experience in Trump World. And today, he welcomes back on the show Carol Leonnig, to talk about this latest book that she and Philip Rucker contributed to this vast work.

Leonnig and Ruckers’ books on the mercurial and self-centered 45th President are invaluable for their depth of reporting, thoroughness, and first-rate analysis of one of the most controversial and unique figures in American politics. I Alone Can Fix It takes us behind the scenes of Trump’s surprisingly inept handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his lost efforts to win a second term, his failed attempt by the Republican parties to retain control of Congress, his second impeachment and his guilt in the insurgency in the capital that left several dead, dozens of police and rioters injured, and a country torn by partisanship that has wandered into a whole new realm of untruth and malicious fabrication.

Carol Leonnig joined Tom earlier this week, speaking on our digital line from Washington, DC. Because their conversation was pre-recorded, they were unable to take calls or comments online.

