Tokyo Olympic Games Contingent Bonus, Higher Value, Faster Disbursement





JAKARTA, KOMPAS The government, through President Joko Widodo, provided bonuses to all members of the Indonesian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Bonuses for medal-winning athletes and coaches or those who did not win of medals are given as a form of government appreciation for the struggle of Indonesian representatives in Tokyo. “I hope this achievement can be an inspiration, a role model and an encouragement for all athletes and the public to continue to work hard and give the best for the nation and the state,” said President Joko Widodo, closing the ceremony to pay tribute to Tokyo. Bogor Palace Olympic Contingent which was broadcast online. , Friday (8/13/2021). Bonuses received by the Tokyo Olympics contingent are paid out faster than bonuses from previous Olympics or multi-sport events. Also present were the Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali, president of the Indonesian contingent (chef de mission / CdM) at the Tokyo Olympic Games as well as general president of the board of directors of the All-Indonesian Weightlifting Association Rosan P Roeslani, and General Chairman of the Central Council of the Pan-Indonesian Badminton Association Agung Firman Sampurna. . The president said the government is very proud of the struggle and hard work of the Indonesian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. In appreciation, the government awarded special prizes in the form of bonuses to athletes and coaches. Also read: Pay attention to coaching, not just an amazing bonus Based on data from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, gold medal-winning athletes receive a bonus of IDR 5.5 billion per person, IDR 2.5 billion per person and IDR 1.5 billion of bronze per person. Gold medalist coaches receive a bonus of Rp 2.5 billion per person, Rp 1 billion silver per person and Rp 600 million bronze per person. In fact, athletes or coaches who did not win a medal also receive a bonus, which is IDR 100 million per person. Thank you for all the achievements and hard work of all Indonesian contingents at the Tokyo Olympics. “Thank you also for the gold medal in the women’s badminton doubles Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu for maintaining Indonesia’s gold tradition at the Olympics,” said the president. A total of 28 athletes from eight branches represented Indonesia at the Tokyo Olympics. Gold was presented by women’s badminton doubles Greysia / Apriyani, while silver was presented by 61kg athlete Eko Yuli Irawan in the weightlifting branch. Additionally, men’s singles badminton player Anthony Sinisuka Ginting won bronze, 49kg female athlete Windy Cantika Aisah and 73kg athlete Rahmat Erwin Abdullah. Bigger Overall, the bonus amount for the Tokyo Olympic contingent is higher than that granted to the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic contingent. Five years ago, the mixed doubles badminton pair Tontowi Ahmad / Liliyana Natsir, who won the gold medal, received a bonus of Rp 5 billion each. . Also read: Bonus for Olympic medalist athletes Meanwhile, Eko who won 62 kg silver and Sri Wahyuni ​​Agustiani who won 48 kg silver for women each received a bonus of Rp 2 billion. The mixed doubles coach of badminton Richard Mainaky received a bonus of 2 billion IDR and Dirdja Wihardja (coach Eko) and Supeni (coach Sri Wahyuni) each received a bonus of 800 million IDR. Minister of Youth and Sports Secretary Gatot S Dewa Broto said bonuses received by the Tokyo Olympic contingent were paid out faster than bonuses from previous Olympics or multi-sport events. This time, just five days after the Tokyo Olympics closed, the bonuses went straight to athletes and coaches. Five years ago, athletes and coaches received bonuses about two months after the close of the Rio Olympics. As in the past, this premium was also deducted from taxes borne by the government, Gatot explained in a separate interview.

