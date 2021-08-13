JK BJP leader urges PM Modi to save Sikhs in Afghanistan

Jammu, August 12 (PTI) A leader of the BJP of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the necessary steps to save Sikh families in Afghanistan amid escalating situation in that country , and ensure their proper installation in India.

J&K BJP Vice President Varinderjeet Singh also said that around 650 families belonging to the Sikh community were “at risk of persecution” due to the violence in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have made rapid progress across Afghanistan using widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing troops from the country on May 1.

The United States has already withdrawn the majority of its forces and is seeking to complete the withdrawal by August 31.

Singh said that minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have been targeted repeatedly over the past few years and that the respective governments of these three countries have never shown the slightest concern to take effective measures to control the violence. repetition of such incidents.

He said the BJP-led government led by Prime Minister Modi introduced the Citizenship Law Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019 with the sole purpose of granting citizenship rights in India to minorities in certain countries. . This, he said, also includes Sikhs living in Afghanistan.

“The time has come when the Union government should be practical and take the necessary steps to save the Sikh families of Afghanistan, to settle them graciously in India and to grant the constitutional and legal rights enjoyed by other citizens of this country.” , Singh said.

He also called for the Union government to use its diplomatic channels to ensure the security of Sikh and Hindu places of worship in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. PTI AB CK

