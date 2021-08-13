The question of the Dalai Lama | Herald of the Deccan

Communist China’s founding father Mao Zedong called China’s right palm out of Tibet and described his five fingers as Nepal, Sikkim, Ladakh, Bhutan, and Arunachal Pradesh, all to be released . Decades later, none of the so-called fingers are part of modern China, while the legitimacy of Tibet itself remains trying and annoying for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which just celebrated its 100th anniversary.

The public face of this questioning on Tibet is the manifestation ofAvalokiteshvaraorChenrezig, theBodhisattvaof compassion and the patron saint of Tibet, the 14th Dalai Lama. It is linked to the fundamental intrigues surrounding China’s forced occupation of Tibet when, at the age of 14, he fled to India in 1959. Long before his escape, Mao had cavalierly downplayed the prospect of any threat. , should I feel wronged by the desertion of a Dalai? Not at all … What harm will his departure do us? Not at all. He can’t do more than curse us. But the 86-year-old Dalai Lama refuted Maos’ nonchalance as he remains engaged and relevant to Tibet’s unstable status and conscience.

President Xi Jinping is often touted as the new Mao Zedong for his authoritarian, expansionist, and hegemonic instincts that drive him to regularly show his fangs, especially to aggressively assert China’s legitimacy and ownership of credentials over it. Tibet. Threatening the Chinese narrative of Tibet is the worldwide popular cry of free Tibet, championed by the Tibetan government-in-exile of the Dalai Lamas in Dharamshala, India, recognized internationally as aOrganization of Nations and Unrepresented Peoples(UNPO). Although it is not officially recognized by any nation, countries like the United States support it financially and allow private donations. Despite the time, the distance and the multiple Chinese manipulations, the reverence for the Dalai Lama in the Tibetan imagination, both in Tibet and within the global diaspora, remains intact. The sentiment of free Tibet, delegitimizing Chinese control over it, has survived decades of continuous attempts to lessen the appeal of the Dalai Lamas by using bigotry, the brutal cultural revolution of the 1960s and 1970s, by forcing demographic changes, persecution (around 260,000 Tibetans died in prison / labor camps between 1954 and 1984), and by constantly interfering with Tibetan religious and cultural practices, for example, the kidnapping of the 11th Panchen Lama (second most of Tibetan Buddhism) duly appointed by the Dalai Lama, and its forced replacement by a person appointed by Beijing.

Today, amid the ensuing Indo-Sino border tensions, as well as US-Sino dissonance across the board, the resulting amalgam between Indo-US efforts to contain China is gaining ground. Conceptualization of strategic platforms such as the Quad (involving the four Sino-wary nations of the United States, India, Japan and Australia), the exchange of military assets, interoperability exercises and cooperation in multilateral forums are shaping Delhi and Washington’s aligned responses to failure and failure. Chinese belligerence.

Not surprisingly, lending a sympathetic ear and voice to the cause of the besieged Tibetans is a natural tactic that thwarts Chinese efforts to sew the Tibetan narrative in its favor. Regarding Tibet, the Chinese are systematically on the defensive because it remains a sensitive, unstable and polarizing reality in its so-called Tibet Autonomous Region / Xizang, as well as internationally.

The important meeting between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the representative of the Dalai Lama, Ngodup Dongchung of the Tibetan Central Administration (CTA), while Blinken was recently on a visit to Delhi, sparked the latest concerns from Beijing. Seen in the context of the continuing Indo-Sino stalemate and the recent passage of the Tibet Policy and Support Act by the US Congress, the implicit message of calling the Chinese bluff on Tibet is unequivocal. China is shaken by the deliberately organized optics and the spokesperson of the CCP,World time, reported that Blinkens’ movement was playing the Tibet card and hinted at the same mechanism to contain China in the Indo-Pacific region.

For a country struggling to project a benign facade with its combination of checkbook diplomacy and charm offensives, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the reality of the Covid pandemic, the tensions over Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as the historically weak scenario in Tibet, remain horrors to the Chinese narrative. The Chinese upped the ante with Xi himself making a historic first visit to Tibet as president, raising a new non-uniform Tibetan youth militia (separate from the already existing Tibetan Special Army unit of the APL) as a possible counter-power to the Special Indian Border Force (SFF), which has performed exceptionally well during recent border tensions, much to the dismay of the Chinese.

The Indian side also did its part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it public for the first time that he had spoken to the Dalai Lama and ensured that the latter’s birthday was celebrated with enthusiasm in Ladakhi villages, just in front. territories under Chinese control.

But the Dalai Lama’s middle age is a determining factor, as the appointment of his successor, i.e. the 15th Dalai Lama, is expected to be controversial. As China has done by supporting its own Panchen Lama, it is expected to similarly support a 15th Dalai Lama puppet while the current Dalai Lama can choose another person!

The one who succeeds him, however, will certainly not have the same emotional resonance on the Tibetan question as the current Dalai Lama, given the umbilical cord that forms his existence and his relations with the Tibetan movement. The ability to invoke Tibet to name and humiliate the Chinese regime could weaken after the 14th Dalai Lama, with two contenders for his position.

With the recently passed law, the United States has already imposed sanctions on China if it gets involved in the nomination of the next Dalai Lama. Since the entire Tibetan movement relies on one man, the incumbent Dalai Lama has deliberately proposed appointment reforms that could ease the leadership transition, to the detriment of China. Ironically, the Dalai Lama remains a moderator, pacifist and the only moral face of the Tibetan struggle, which could take on more violent expressions after him. For now, the battle for Tibetan credentials between China and the free world will only intensify.

(The writer is a former lieutenant governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and of Pondicherry)