Medojevi criticized the contract with Turkey





Turkey will provide consular assistance to Montenegrin citizens traveling or residing in 25 countries where Montenegro does not have diplomatic and consular missions from August 7, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday approved a bilateral agreement, the President of the Movement for Change (PzP) one of the leaders of the Democratic Front and former member of the Neboja Medojevi Assembly. “The decision of the government of Montenegro to conclude this bilateral agreement with Turkey raises many questions,” he added. This is particularly important when we know that Turkey does not have such an agreement with any other country in the world. The level of economic relations with Turkey is not at a strategically important level. Exports to Turkey represent 3.3% of total exports and imports from Turkey represent only 5.1% of total exports, Medojevi points out. While Turkish-owned companies are the most numerous, the country’s total investments are only in tenth place. In the banking sector, we have Zirat Bank, a Turkish investor who bought the Fjord hotel in Kotor and the Turkish company Toelik runs the Niki forges, with the union’s growing and more justified objections that human rights are raped en masse. “It seems that the most intensive cooperation is in the criminal field and that big figures of organized crime from Turkey feel welcome in Montenegro”, said the president of PzP. There is no serious cooperation in the military field and the cooperation of intelligence agencies. According to him, however, this bilateral agreement is much more important for Turkey than for Montenegro. Turkey has serious geostrategic projects and is expanding its influence in the Balkans. Although a member of NATO, official Turkey does not share the values ​​of democracy, human rights and freedoms. After the failed military coup, Erdogan suspended the entire spectrum, mainly political rights, and introduced a rigid personal rule which, with the changes to the Constitution, became superior to all other branches of government. . He says Turkey is undoubtedly one of the most important authorities in the Islamic world, of enormous strategic importance to some of the greatest Western powers, notably Britain. On the other hand, Turkey is a country with a rigid regime in which human rights and freedoms are massively violated. Erdogan expresses very clearly his ambition to strengthen not only the interests of the Turkish state, but also of Islam in the Balkans, so this exclusive decision for Montenegro must be understood within the framework of the policy of “soft power”. »And, possibly, the instrumentalization of certain future geostrategic interests in the region, via Montenegro. It is, for the moment, the most direct and concrete expression of Turkey’s special interests towards Montenegro, and it brings with it a whole series of open questions. The level of diplomatic, economic, political, security and military relations (especially in the past) between Montenegro and Turkey did not indicate a strategic alliance. “It remains to be seen whether this sudden deal closes the ring around Serbia and increases the pressure to resolve the issue of Kosovo and Republika Srpska. Diplomacy is often secretive and surrounded by several layers of interest. We will see why Montenegro is so important for Turkey ”, concludes the president of PzP.

