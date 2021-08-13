China’s zero COVID strategy could leave it isolated for years. Maybe this is how Beijing wants it

China is resisting a global move towards “living with the virus” by doubling down on a “zero tolerance” approach that could see it remain isolated with borders closed until 2023.

The rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus has forced a rethink of continued lockdowns in countries like Australia and Singapore.

But a similar suggestion last month from a well-respected Chinese infectious disease specialist saw him both publicly berated and even trolled online.

Zhang Wenhong, director of infectious diseases at a major hospital in Shanghai, suggested in a social media post: “More and more people think that the pandemic will not end in a short period of time and maybe may not end in the long run either. “.

“More and more infectious disease experts around the world believe that it is now a resident virus and that the world will have to learn to coexist with it,” he wrote.

Follow the main COVID-19 news from August 13 with a return on our blog

His post came as China faced its most difficult surge since the initial outbreak in late 2019, with the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading from Nanjing to 12 other cities in recent weeks.

The numbers are still low, around 100 cases per day in a country of 1.4 billion.

But the new outbreak has prompted Dr Zhang to suggest considering relaxing the rigid border controls that, like Australia, prevent most Chinese from traveling abroad.

“After the Nanjing epidemic, we will definitely learn more,” he wrote.

“The path China chooses in the future must be to secure a common destiny with the world while protecting its citizens from the fear of the virus.”

Dr Zhang has been a leading voice on containment measures throughout the pandemic.

But his new perspective, which would be widely accepted in many other countries, seemed to strike a chord with him.

China wants to “win the war” against the virus

The former Chinese health minister, most likely with the blessing of senior management, this month used an official People’s Daily editorial to firmly reject Dr Zhang’s suggestion.

Without naming him, former minister Gao Qiang wrote, “Some experts [in China] believes Britain, US and other countries’ approach to “coexist with the virus” promotes “openness,” while China’s approach to quarantine control is restrictive . “

China is relying on lockdowns, mass testing, restricted borders and vaccines to fight COVID-19. ( Chinatopix via AP )

He said Western countries “have blindly lifted or relaxed” containment measures to “demonstrate their dominance and influence.”

Mr. Gao said these decisions were made without considering people’s health.

“It is a mistake in the decision-making for the prevention of epidemics caused by the flaws in the political systems of the UK, US and other countries,” he wrote.

“It is also an inevitable result of upholding individualistic values.”

Mr. Gao painted a picture of a zero-sum battle between the virus and humanity, stating strongly that China does not view vaccinations on their own as enough to “win” the war.

Learn more about the spread of COVID-19 in Australia:

Dr Zhang isn’t the only one facing backlash to suggest China is considering opening up eventually.

Former China Center for Disease Control expert Feng Zijian mentioned last week that the nation could return to a “normal” state of affairs once a higher level of immunization is reached.

His comments were quickly deleted from the Internet.

The Delta variant has been detected in at least 16 Chinese provinces and municipalities. ( Reuters: Aly Song )

And police in Jiangxi Province even arrested a man who commented online in favor of relaxing the restrictions, according to a news report.

The apparent censorship of DrFeng’s comments, combined with Mr Gao’s scathing editorial, is the clearest sign yet that Beijing will follow its own path on the coronavirus even as the rest of the world conceals restrictions.

This paves the way for the Beijing Winter Olympics in six months.

Authorities have yet to explain how they plan to handle an influx of athletes and team officials from countries where the virus is widespread.

Can an isolated China survive and prosper?

Mr. Gao’s reference to the weaknesses of Western political systems is a familiar theme in China, where Communist Party leader Xi Jinping has presented the nation’s successful containment of the virus as evidence of its superior system.

“They created this image that having zero case counts is a success, so moving away from it requires some adjustment to public expectations,” said Ian Chong, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore.

“Now with the Delta variant and possibly future variants, reaching zero cases becomes less possible, so there has to be a new indicator of success for the party and the leadership to play.”

Learn more about the vaccine deployment:

As China’s domestic political debate is tightly packed, changing the government’s message would involve a sharp shift from the all-encompassing and war-like language authorities have used to describe the pandemic control effort.

And Mr. Gao’s editorial shows little appetite for it.

“The story of human survival and reproduction is also a story of fighting viruses to death,” he wrote.

“Either humans have eliminated viruses or humans have been swallowed by viruses.

“Humans have never ‘coexisted’ with viruses for a long time.”

While border closures have crippled countries largely dependent on tourism economically, China is not one of them.

China is facing its most difficult COVID-19 outbreak since its initial outbreak. ( AP: Andy Wong )

There is also no widespread dissatisfaction with restrictions on overseas travel, with only around 10% of Chinese citizens holding passports.

While it is difficult to gauge genuine public opinion, China’s prolonged isolation would not necessarily trigger domestic political pressure as it might in Australia.

As infections exploded overseas in early 2020, just as the Wuhan epidemic was under control, popular perception took hold in China.

A perception that took hold over the past year was that the outside world has become a more dangerous place due to the coronavirus, a view that appears to largely hold firm today.

Is China Worried About the Strength of Its Vaccines?

Yanzhong Huang, senior global health researcher at the US-based Council on Foreign Relations, believes the zero tolerance approach remains very popular among the Chinese public.

But he said another reason to stick with the policy was that Chinese leaders might be worried about the country’s vaccines.

“I think they are not very confident in the effectiveness of their vaccines in preventing infections with the Delta strain,” he told the ABC.

China has administered more than 1.7 billion doses of its two vaccines, Sinopharm and Sinovac, which is roughly equivalent to 60% of its giant population fully vaccinated.

Chinese officials have hit back at data suggesting Sinovac’s effectiveness is just over 50%. ( AP: Mark Schiefelbein )

“They’re still effective, I think, in preventing severe cases, but for a country that pursues a zero-tolerance position, any infection is intolerable,” Dr Huang said.

Speaking to ABC in June, a representative from Sinovac said that a clinical trial in Brazil showed just over 50% effectiveness due to new variants and that trial participants were frontline medical workers face a higher risk of infection than the community at large. .

He highlighted the much higher efficacy rates seen in trials conducted in Turkey and Indonesia.

However, all trials were conducted before the emergence of the Delta strain.

Stay up to date on the coronavirus outbreak

A state media reporter who asked an official in Nanjing about “revolutionary infections” among those already vaccinated was sanctioned by her superiors last week, according to the Financial Times.

Health officials in China have flagged the possibility of mixing vaccines in the future.

This week, it approved a trial of mixing the Sinovac vaccine and a DNA vaccine developed by the American company Inovio.

Pulling the drawbridge involves risks

Yanzhong Huang believes that in the meantime, China will keep its tight restrictions.

Critics say a reliance on elimination risks leaving the world’s second-largest economy isolated for years to come. ( Reuters: Aly Song )

“This approach generates its own forces resistant to change, and it is a logic that can be applied to Australia as well,” he said.

While this can give people inside the closed borders a sense of security, dangers could arise, Huang said.

“Eventually, when a country is isolated from the rest of the world and you don’t have an epidemiological exchange, you are going to see a so-called immunity deficit,” he said.

“Unless you keep updating your vaccines, you can see that protected countries become vulnerable to new virus variants, which could potentially have dire consequences. “

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. To look at Duration: 9 minutes 14 seconds 9 m If you are vaccinated, how protected are you against COVID-19? (ABC News)

What you need to know about the coronavirus:

Loading form …