Maharashtra Congress Condemns Twitter Decision to Block Rulers’ Grips | Bombay News

POSTED ON AUGUST 13, 2021 12:15 PM
Maharashtra’s Congress condemned Twitter Indias’ decision to block the grips of its party leaders and alleged that the social media platform was succumbing to pressure from the ruling Bhartiya Janata (BJP) party. Twitter also locked the handles of Maharashtra’s Congressional Unit and state Revenue Minister and top leader Balasaheb Thorat.
Alleging that the grips of Congress leaders were blocked for supporting their leader Rahul Gandhi, Thorat said the move was an attempt to suppress the fundamental right to free speech.
My Twitter account was locked down by @Twitterindia for supporting Rahulji Gandhis’ position on the Delhi rape victim. After the Rahuljis account was locked, the platform locked the handles of other leaders including mine and that of @INCMaharashtra. We spoke in the interest of the people and we never engaged in anti-national activities. Is firmly supporting the rape victim a crime (sic), asked Thorat.
Twitter had recently suspended Gandhis’ grip after tweeting photos of the family of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi. Twitter India told Delhi’s high court that the grip was put on hold because Gandhi’s tweet violated his policy.
Maharashtra Party leader Nana Patole said the action against Congress and its leaders by the microblogging site was taken because the party had effectively used the platform against Narendra Modi’s government.
The Modi government has tried to suppress every voice that has been raised against it over the past seven years. There is no action by Twitter against the BJP leader who uses it for divisive, anti-social and hate messages. We would not bow to such practices, he said.
Interior Minister Satej Patil said such action is being initiated under pressure from the fearful BJP. He said anyone who questions the fascism and corruption of the BJP is being silenced.
Maharashtra BJP Vice Chairman Madhav Bhandari said Twitter has also taken action against BJP leaders in the past. Under whose pressure did Twitter act then? Gandhis’ account suspension follows a hearing in Apex court and for breach of the code. Congress did not say anything about the family photos of the victims shared by their leader, violating standards. They cry foul against the action, but don’t say a word about Gandhi’s mistake.
