Shanghai bans English exams amid calls unless English is taught – Radio Free Asia

Authorities in Shanghai have canceled primary English exams in a bid to ease the burden on children and parents, amid growing calls for English to be less prominent in Chinese public schools.

The Shanghai Municipal Government’s Education Bureau announced last week that elementary school students should only take final exams in Chinese and Mathematics, while other subjects will be subject to assessment by teachers without a score. test.

The city’s high school students will take fewer exams, focusing only on Chinese, math and English, while science will be assessed in the lab and history and geography will be tested using exams open book.

Schools are also prohibited from using textbooks published abroad that have not been reviewed and approved by the textbook review committee of the city’s education bureau, the government said in a statement. .

There are signs the move could be part of a concerted shift in focus by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) away from English amid a trade war with the United States and friction. growing with liberal democracies over Beijing’s human rights record.

The changes in Shanghai come after Xu Jin, a leader of the Chinese parliamentary advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), publicly said that only about one in ten students actually need English. he had learned.

Peking University professor Yao Yang also called for English to be removed from the current university entrance exam, or gaokao, as its inclusion puts students in rural areas at a disadvantage with less access to it. education and resources.

A Shanghai-based relative who only gave Zhang’s pseudonym said she didn’t think the ban was a good idea, given the city’s breadth of international relations.

“If English should always be taught, how do you assess a child’s learning in English? Zhang said. “There will be ways to do it.”

Zhang Qiaofeng, a seasoned home educator and graduate of Peking University, said the changes in Shanghai could be rolled out nationwide, if found to be effective.

“Parents in China are keen to see quick results and instant benefits… so they will pay less attention to English,” said Zhang. “In an exam-driven system, parents only care about test results.”

He said parents in Shanghai who want their children to study abroad are likely to always find ways to measure their children’s performance, including international tests like IELTS and TOEFL.

Meanwhile, the language app Duolingo has been removed from some app stores in China, the company announced on August 5.

Duolingo could not be downloaded from Android app stores operated by companies such as Huawei Technologies and Tencent Holdings after the announcement, although it is still available on Apple’s Chinese App Store.

A political decision

Zhang Qiaofeng said the reduction in the importance of learning English across China was probably political.

“It is an education with Chinese characteristics,” he said.

Recent figures from the Ministry of Education showed that Chinese parents spent nearly 164 billion yuan to help their children attend compulsory English classes in 2017.

But a new ban on out-of-school tutoring is likely to have a huge impact on that figure for 2021, as around 68% of the tutoring industry in Shanghai has been devoted to teaching English, according to figures from March 2021.

The Shanghai Education Bureau also announced the launch of an official textbook, the Xi Jinping Thought Reader, in schools starting next fall semester.

Veteran political reporter Gao Yu said the political news appeared to be aimed at uplifting a new generation of Red Guards, the young political activists of the Cultural Revolution of the Mao era (1966-1976).

“Chinese students have always been forced to memorize political theory in this way,” Gao told RFA. “At the time, we had to learn the thought of Mao Zedong. Now, that is Xi Jinping’s thinking.

“This mode of education came straight out of the Mao Zedong era (…) when students were turned into red guards,” she said.

Gao said she believed education policies were part of Xi Jinping’s plan to decouple the Chinese economy from that of the United States.

“Xi is about to separate from the United States, so everything about the United States is now the enemy,” she said. “China is about to close (…) leading to total decline, including in education.”

“There will be no freedom of thought,” Gao said.

Playing with China’s future

Swedish translator Wan Zhi agreed.

“He’s playing with the future of China,” Wan said. “If China closes its doors to the outside world, it will be catastrophic.”

“What Xi Jinping is considering right now is a return to the Cultural Revolution,” he said. “There are many within the CCP who oppose this, but none of them dare to speak out against it.

Repeated calls to the Shanghai Municipal Education Bureau went unanswered during office hours.

An employee who responded to the Beijing Education Ministry’s public hotline referred all questions to the ministry’s official website.

A July 8 statement on the website said that all schools will be required to use the “Xi Jinping New Era Student Reader on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” from the fall semester.

“The reader is an important manual for students to learn Xi Jinping’s thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics of the new era, and an important vehicle for promoting an integrated basis for ideological and political lessons in primary, secondary education. and above, “the statement read. noted.

Students who use the textbooks “will gradually form an identity and develop self-confidence and self-awareness to be able to support the party leadership,” he said.



Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.