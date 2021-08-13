Politics
Shanghai bans English exams amid calls unless English is taught – Radio Free Asia
Authorities in Shanghai have canceled primary English exams in a bid to ease the burden on children and parents, amid growing calls for English to be less prominent in Chinese public schools.
The Shanghai Municipal Government’s Education Bureau announced last week that elementary school students should only take final exams in Chinese and Mathematics, while other subjects will be subject to assessment by teachers without a score. test.
The city’s high school students will take fewer exams, focusing only on Chinese, math and English, while science will be assessed in the lab and history and geography will be tested using exams open book.
Schools are also prohibited from using textbooks published abroad that have not been reviewed and approved by the textbook review committee of the city’s education bureau, the government said in a statement. .
There are signs the move could be part of a concerted shift in focus by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) away from English amid a trade war with the United States and friction. growing with liberal democracies over Beijing’s human rights record.
The changes in Shanghai come after Xu Jin, a leader of the Chinese parliamentary advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), publicly said that only about one in ten students actually need English. he had learned.
Peking University professor Yao Yang also called for English to be removed from the current university entrance exam, or gaokao, as its inclusion puts students in rural areas at a disadvantage with less access to it. education and resources.
A Shanghai-based relative who only gave Zhang’s pseudonym said she didn’t think the ban was a good idea, given the city’s breadth of international relations.
“If English should always be taught, how do you assess a child’s learning in English? Zhang said. “There will be ways to do it.”
Zhang Qiaofeng, a seasoned home educator and graduate of Peking University, said the changes in Shanghai could be rolled out nationwide, if found to be effective.
“Parents in China are keen to see quick results and instant benefits… so they will pay less attention to English,” said Zhang. “In an exam-driven system, parents only care about test results.”
He said parents in Shanghai who want their children to study abroad are likely to always find ways to measure their children’s performance, including international tests like IELTS and TOEFL.
Meanwhile, the language app Duolingo has been removed from some app stores in China, the company announced on August 5.
Duolingo could not be downloaded from Android app stores operated by companies such as Huawei Technologies and Tencent Holdings after the announcement, although it is still available on Apple’s Chinese App Store.
A political decision
Zhang Qiaofeng said the reduction in the importance of learning English across China was probably political.
“It is an education with Chinese characteristics,” he said.
Recent figures from the Ministry of Education showed that Chinese parents spent nearly 164 billion yuan to help their children attend compulsory English classes in 2017.
But a new ban on out-of-school tutoring is likely to have a huge impact on that figure for 2021, as around 68% of the tutoring industry in Shanghai has been devoted to teaching English, according to figures from March 2021.
The Shanghai Education Bureau also announced the launch of an official textbook, the Xi Jinping Thought Reader, in schools starting next fall semester.
Veteran political reporter Gao Yu said the political news appeared to be aimed at uplifting a new generation of Red Guards, the young political activists of the Cultural Revolution of the Mao era (1966-1976).
“Chinese students have always been forced to memorize political theory in this way,” Gao told RFA. “At the time, we had to learn the thought of Mao Zedong. Now, that is Xi Jinping’s thinking.
“This mode of education came straight out of the Mao Zedong era (…) when students were turned into red guards,” she said.
Gao said she believed education policies were part of Xi Jinping’s plan to decouple the Chinese economy from that of the United States.
“Xi is about to separate from the United States, so everything about the United States is now the enemy,” she said. “China is about to close (…) leading to total decline, including in education.”
“There will be no freedom of thought,” Gao said.
Playing with China’s future
Swedish translator Wan Zhi agreed.
“He’s playing with the future of China,” Wan said. “If China closes its doors to the outside world, it will be catastrophic.”
“What Xi Jinping is considering right now is a return to the Cultural Revolution,” he said. “There are many within the CCP who oppose this, but none of them dare to speak out against it.
Repeated calls to the Shanghai Municipal Education Bureau went unanswered during office hours.
An employee who responded to the Beijing Education Ministry’s public hotline referred all questions to the ministry’s official website.
A July 8 statement on the website said that all schools will be required to use the “Xi Jinping New Era Student Reader on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” from the fall semester.
“The reader is an important manual for students to learn Xi Jinping’s thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics of the new era, and an important vehicle for promoting an integrated basis for ideological and political lessons in primary, secondary education. and above, “the statement read. noted.
Students who use the textbooks “will gradually form an identity and develop self-confidence and self-awareness to be able to support the party leadership,” he said.
Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.
Sources
2/ https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/exams-08122021132625.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]