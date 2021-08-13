PM Modi interacts with the primary community contact





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a virtual program on Thursday, interacted directly with Anuppur District Agriculture Primary Resource Person (CRP) Sushri Champa Singh, associated with the Rural Livelihood Mission Self-Help Group of the state of Madhya Pradesh. After hearing Champas’ experience, Prime Minister Modi suggested that he sell organic fertilizers, pesticides and other products through an online website so that he could reach more and more people. This will not only reap the benefits, but will also help people to leverage its experience for advanced and low cost organic farming. Champa Singh recounted that after her father died when she was still a child, her mother raised her and married her with great difficulty. Sadly, she also lost her husband after just two months of marriage. The Livelihood mission came to his aid at this critical moment. After joining the group, she trained in over 100 things, based on different topics. One of them was the training of Krishi Sakhi. After her training for Krishi Sakhi, with other states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, she trained 5,500 women farmers. Champa informed that initially a loan of Rs. 75,000 was withdrawn from self-help groups and Rs. 1 lakh from Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana. With this amount she started a Krishi Kisan Seva Kendra and started selling organic fertilizers, organic pesticides, neemastra, brahmastra, Agni astra in the center. All of this is organic and homemade. Previously, mother and daughter could not together generate an income of Rs 50,000 per year and it became difficult to manage household expenses. Now they generate an income of around Rs 2.5-3 lakh per year. The Prime Minister congratulated Champa on his self-confidence and impeccable responses during the discussion. Modi interacted with empowered women from groups in five states of the country namely Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Manipur. This virtual program was broadcast live on Doordarshan, and arrangements were also made to watch the broadcast at district, district and gram panchayat headquarters. Many of the group’s members in rural areas watched the program live on television and on mobile devices.

