Nexperia’s takeover of Newport Wafer hurts US company iDEAL Semiconductor
A close-up image of a CPU socket and motherboard lying on the table.
Narumon Bowonkitwanchai | instant | Getty Images
A US semiconductor start-up said its relationship with the UK’s largest chip factory came to an abrupt end when Chinese company Nexperia took over in July.
Pennsylvania-based iDEAL Semiconductor told CNBC it was having silicon wafers processed at the Newport Wafer Fab in Wales until the factory was bought out by 100% -owned Dutch company Nexperia. by Wingtech Technologies, headquartered in Shanghai.
Mark Granahan, CEO of iDEAL Semiconductor, said the processing had “come to a screeching halt”, adding that his company now had to “fend for itself” to determine where to do the work.
Nexperia did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC, but a source close to the company, who preferred to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, previously denied that any contracts were being canceled.
Mike Burns, president of iDEAL Semiconductor, said factories normally give “a little bit of run time” and tell customers how many wafers they can process when an acquisition occurs.
“This is normally measured in months, quarters or a year instead of being abruptly closed,” Burns said.
Semiconductor executives said they were told by phone by Newport Wafer Fab that the relationship was over, adding that they had not heard from the new owners.
Controversial agreement
The sale of Newport Wafer Fab was initially approved by UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has since ordered the country’s National Security Advisor Stephen Lovegrove to conduct a review, with a verdict expected in the coming weeks.
The UK government may ask Nexperia to sell Newport Wafer Fab and a consortium including former Imagination Technologies CEO Ron Black is willing to make an offer if that happens.
Meanwhile, antitrust regulators are also investigating whether California chip giant Nvidia should be allowed to buy UK chip designer Arm from SoftBank in Japan, and the $ 40 billion deal is now in jeopardy.
Semiconductors are scarce, and lawmakers have realized that the companies making these devices might be worth protecting against takeovers.
China places semiconductors at the heart of its industrial strategy.
Chinese investment screening specialist Dateenna believes China is lagging behind other countries in semiconductor technology, but is trying to boost the sector through foreign acquisitions and investment funds. investment managed by the government.
The Chinese government has taken stakes in a growing number of European semiconductor companies over the past decade through its state-backed companies, according to Datenn, who has built a interactive map as part of an effort to ensure greater transparency on Chinese investments in Europe.
