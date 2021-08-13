Nexperia’s takeover of Newport Wafer hurts US company iDEAL Semiconductor

A US semiconductor start-up said its relationship with the UK’s largest chip factory came to an abrupt end when Chinese company Nexperia took over in July.

Pennsylvania-based iDEAL Semiconductor told CNBC it was having silicon wafers processed at the Newport Wafer Fab in Wales until the factory was bought out by 100% -owned Dutch company Nexperia. by Wingtech Technologies, headquartered in Shanghai.

Mark Granahan, CEO of iDEAL Semiconductor, said the processing had “come to a screeching halt”, adding that his company now had to “fend for itself” to determine where to do the work.

Nexperia did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC, but a source close to the company, who preferred to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, previously denied that any contracts were being canceled.

Mike Burns, president of iDEAL Semiconductor, said factories normally give “a little bit of run time” and tell customers how many wafers they can process when an acquisition occurs.

“This is normally measured in months, quarters or a year instead of being abruptly closed,” Burns said.

Semiconductor executives said they were told by phone by Newport Wafer Fab that the relationship was over, adding that they had not heard from the new owners.