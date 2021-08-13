President Jokowi gives instructions to Pertamina Hulu Rokan workers at the palace

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) met with representatives of workers from PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan (PHR) at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. During the meeting, President Jokowi gave instructions to the workers who had just joined the PHR.

The meeting took place at Merdeka Palace, Jl Medan Merdeka Utara, central Jakarta, on Wednesday (12/8/2021). There were 10 representatives of PHR workers who were present, they were accompanied by PT Pertamina Director Nicke Widyawati and SOE Minister Erick Thohir.

Senior Upline Expert Budiyanto Renyut, one of the PHR officers who attended the meeting, said he was happy to be invited to have a direct dialogue with President Jokowi. He said the transition process that took place between PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia (CPI) and PT PHR, which culminated on August 9, 2021, went smoothly.

“The transition is very smooth and safe. This is demonstrated by the well drilling program which can be achieved and improved which has not been implemented in the previous 2 years, with excellent cooperation in this transition can be implemented successfully and increase our level of oil production in the Rokan block, ”said Budianto.

Budiyanto also appreciated Pertamina’s decision to allow almost all former CPI workers to join PHR. Of note, the number of CPI workers who joined PHR was 2,689, or about 98% of the total number of CPI workers.

“Officer status is accepted by all by Pertamina as a full officer. Thank you for that,” he said.

During the meeting, Budiyanto continued, President Jokowi gave instructions for the workers to maintain and increase the amount of production in the Rokan block. Budiyanto pointed out that the directive had become the commitment of PHR workers.

“Previously, we have received instructions from the president and hope that we all maintain and ensure that production can be increased in the future for the Rokan block. My friends and I are very confident and determined to maintain and increase jointly producing, ”Budiyanto said.

Lysa Aryanti, Senior Director of Well Development, one of the other PHR officers who attended the meeting, said the transition from CPI to PHR assisted by SKK Migas was going well. Especially in the past year where both parties were chatting intensely and transferring data.

“We have been having intense meetings to discuss the progress of the 9 programs that we need to monitor, for the past 1 year. And this can be seen when the first day in the field that we can see on August 9, 2021 at 00:00 is borehole drilling we continue to work. So it’s really a very smooth process, you don’t have to stop first and then start again, everything works as before, nothing is different, “he said.

Previously, President Jokowi welcomed the Rokan bloc management process and congratulated Pertamina. After more than 90 years of management by Chevron, and since August 9, 2021, one of the natural resources of Bumi Lancang Kuning is in the hands of BUMN, namely Pertamina.

“On President Jokowi said” Congratulations on the return of the management of the Rokan block to Mother Earth and congratulations for the work of the entire Pertamina team.

President Jokowi also encouraged the entire Pertamina team. He demanded to work hard to maintain the sustainability of the Rokan bloc as a support for national oil production and increase profits for the region.

“I think Pertamina is capable of managing the Rokan bloc,” the president concluded.