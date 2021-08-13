Politics
Chinese report touts ‘human rights’ despite global condemnation of treatment of Uyghurs
The Chinese State Council’s Information Office on Thursday released a report outlining the latest human rights developments in the country, despite global condemnation of allegations of ongoing human rights violations against the Uyghur community.
The 36-page report, titled Moderate prosperity in all respects: another milestone for human rights in China, says the government maintains peace and stability in ethnic minority areas.
“With the strong support of all ethnic groups, the government is taking legal steps to combat terrorists, separatists and religious extremists, in order to safeguard ethnic unity and social stability,” the report said. “The rights of people to a peaceful existence, life, health and property are effectively protected, and their sense of gain, happiness and security continues to grow. “
The Information Office of the State Council said that regions with large ethnic minorities, including Xinjiang, Guangxi, Tibet and Ningxia, have experienced faster economic growth than the national average during for the period between 2018 and 2020.
The report also highlighted the development of education among ethnic minorities, claiming that “in the southern Uyghur Autonomous Region of Xinjiang, students receive 15 years of free education from kindergarten to high school.”
This is not the first time that the Information Office of the Chinese State Council has offered a contradictory account to that advanced by advocacy groups and the vivid testimony of survivors and their family members.
In July, the Chinese government reported on the conditions of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, saying the group and other minorities are living in an “optimal period of development” thanks to the Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping.
Beijing said at the time that reports of human rights violations in the northwest of the country had been fabricated.
The July white paper also referred to “re-education camps,” according to human rights organizations, mass detention centers that have housed at least one million Uyghurs and other mainly Muslim ethnic minorities in recent times. years.
The Chinese cabinet report qualifies the facilities as “vocational education and training centers,” but it does not specify their internal workings, noting only that they have successfully prevented terrorist attacks in Xinjiang since 2016.
In July, the United States responded to human rights violations in China when the Senate voted to ban all products entering the United States from Xinjiang, with legislation requiring companies to prove that their Imports are exempt from the exploitation of Uyghurs and other minority groups in northwest China.
The bipartisan Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which was passed unanimously, was introduced by Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) And Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.).
Today’s State Council report continued to stress that the country “resolutely” fights religious extremism and sects but respects all religious groups and their activities. According to the report, the Chinese government believes that all religious groups can operate independently within the framework of the law and that it administers religious affairs nationwide but does not interfere in the internal affairs of religions.
While claiming that China has taken an important milestone in the history of human rights around the world, the state office said the Chinese government believes that all religious groups can operate independently in within the framework of the law, according to the report, and that it administers religious affairs nationally but does not interfere in the internal affairs of religions.
He added that the Chinese Communist Party will apply new development philosophies to build a modern socialist China and ensure that the Chinese people “live happier lives and enjoy wider human rights.”
News week contacted the Information Office of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China for comment, but did not receive a response in time for the publication.
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/china-report-touts-human-rights-despite-worldwide-condemnation-uyghur-treatment-1618863
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]