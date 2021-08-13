Chinese report touts ‘human rights’ despite global condemnation of treatment of Uyghurs

The Chinese State Council’s Information Office on Thursday released a report outlining the latest human rights developments in the country, despite global condemnation of allegations of ongoing human rights violations against the Uyghur community.

The 36-page report, titled Moderate prosperity in all respects: another milestone for human rights in China, says the government maintains peace and stability in ethnic minority areas.

“With the strong support of all ethnic groups, the government is taking legal steps to combat terrorists, separatists and religious extremists, in order to safeguard ethnic unity and social stability,” the report said. “The rights of people to a peaceful existence, life, health and property are effectively protected, and their sense of gain, happiness and security continues to grow. “

The Information Office of the State Council said that regions with large ethnic minorities, including Xinjiang, Guangxi, Tibet and Ningxia, have experienced faster economic growth than the national average during for the period between 2018 and 2020.

The report also highlighted the development of education among ethnic minorities, claiming that “in the southern Uyghur Autonomous Region of Xinjiang, students receive 15 years of free education from kindergarten to high school.”

This is not the first time that the Information Office of the Chinese State Council has offered a contradictory account to that advanced by advocacy groups and the vivid testimony of survivors and their family members.

In July, the Chinese government reported on the conditions of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, saying the group and other minorities are living in an “optimal period of development” thanks to the Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping.

Beijing said at the time that reports of human rights violations in the northwest of the country had been fabricated.

The July white paper also referred to “re-education camps,” according to human rights organizations, mass detention centers that have housed at least one million Uyghurs and other mainly Muslim ethnic minorities in recent times. years.

The Chinese cabinet report qualifies the facilities as “vocational education and training centers,” but it does not specify their internal workings, noting only that they have successfully prevented terrorist attacks in Xinjiang since 2016.

In July, the United States responded to human rights violations in China when the Senate voted to ban all products entering the United States from Xinjiang, with legislation requiring companies to prove that their Imports are exempt from the exploitation of Uyghurs and other minority groups in northwest China.

The bipartisan Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which was passed unanimously, was introduced by Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) And Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.).

Today’s State Council report continued to stress that the country “resolutely” fights religious extremism and sects but respects all religious groups and their activities. According to the report, the Chinese government believes that all religious groups can operate independently within the framework of the law and that it administers religious affairs nationwide but does not interfere in the internal affairs of religions.

He added that the Chinese Communist Party will apply new development philosophies to build a modern socialist China and ensure that the Chinese people “live happier lives and enjoy wider human rights.”

News week contacted the Information Office of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China for comment, but did not receive a response in time for the publication.