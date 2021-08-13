Forest fires in Turkey: politics ignite as forests burn in Turkey

After fighting forest fires for two weeks, Turkey brought most of the fires under control. However, the government’s seemingly poor response to the disaster plunged the already highly volatile political environment into further upheaval.

Forest fires damaged tens of thousands of hectares of forest, killing eight people and thousands of animals. The majority of the more than 450 fires that have burned across Turkey have occurred in the south and west of the country, most in areas led by opposition parties.

Who is responsible?

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan argued that the responsibility for extinguishing fires lies with metropolitan municipalities in residential areas. Meanwhile, opposition mayors in affected areas called on the government to help by sending air support.

“The state must shoulder its responsibilities and save the people from this suffering. We beg you,” the mayor of Milas near Bodrum, Muhammet Tokat, said in a video on August 2.

A similar call came from Muhittin Bcek, the mayor of Antalya, the tourist center of Turkey and an important agricultural region on the Mediterranean coast. In a video, he said the blaze had reached residential areas and called on all authorities to provide air support..

It turned out that Turkey does not have a fleet of usable firefighting planes.

Erdoan, whose presidential office has eight private planes, argued that the Turkish Aeronautical Association (THK), which was established as a non-profit organization in 1925 by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of modern Turkey, and whose planes had been used to fight fires for decades until 2019, had no aircraft capable of flying safely.

In 2019, the government barred the THK from bidding on fire management tenders by requiring planes to be able to carry at least 5,000 liters of water, slightly more than the 4,900-liter capacity of THK planes. . In 2021, the government awarded the contract to a company with three planes leased from Russia, each with a capacity of 5,000 liters.

The THK does not receive government funding, but had a legal monopoly on collecting the skins of animals sacrificed during the Eid festivals. However, he lost this monopoly to Islamic charities. Its administration was handed over to an administrator, Cenap As, who was Erdoan’s Minister of Commerce and Customs in 2015. An investment of $ 4 million is needed to prepare THK’s planes. He has also drawn criticism for attending a wedding ceremony when he should have responded to calls from mayors for air help.

Turkey later leased three firefighting planes from Russia. Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Iran also sent planes. After a four-day delay, the government also accepted an offer of EU aid.

“Help Turkey”

From August 1 there was a storm of social media posts calling for help using the hashtag “Help Turkey”. The Ankara General Prosecutor’s Office responded by launching an investigation into the posts for asking foreign countries for help.

According to the prosecutor’s office, some social networking and media accounts “tried to cause panic” using this hashtag.

The probe came after an angry tweet from Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, who claimed that the “so-called campaign” was launched from abroad “for ideological reasons aimed at weakening our state and weakening the unity of our state and nation”.

On August 3, the Turkish media watchdog, the Supreme Council of Radio and Television (RTK), filed a similar complaint, claiming that the firefighting teams had successfully put out the forest fires. and that broadcasters claiming otherwise were seeking to wreak havoc and should suffer the repercussions. .

Hunt the culprit

Some citizens responded even before RTK could intervene. On August 5, a group attacked the team of pro-opposition television station Halk, affiliated with the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), during a broadcast live from the Marmaris neighborhood of Mula, hit hard by the fires.

The five attackers said in their testimonies that they wanted to stop “lies being told in a state-blamed manner” before being released.

Three days before the attack, at the same location, Erdoan gave a speech to the audience and then threw tea bags at the citizens from where he was standing on the platform. Her action quickly sparked unbridled anger on social media, with many finding her derogatory and inappropriate. CHP group vice chairman Engin zko said the chairman and those who receive the tea bags should be “ashamed”.

As the country was on fire, Erdoan threw the moon over the citizens of Marmaris. Shame on the pitcher and the field! pic.twitter.com/yEJ2nv4tN4 Engin zko (@enginozkoc) July 31, 2021

Another self-defense attack by citizens took place in the fire-affected Gazipaa district of Antalya.

Here, groups of people armed with hunting rifles erected roadblocks and carried out checks. This came after some nationalist social media accounts claimed that the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) was responsible for the forest fire. In a separate incident in Milas district of the Aegean province of Mula, reporter Metin Yoksu described how the road was blocked by angry citizens.

Despite the fact that several scientists have said that the fires are most likely the result of the climate crisis, the government has suggested that the wildfires could also be a terrorist attack.

The climate crisis leads to a political crisis

Turkey is one of six countries that have yet to ratify the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. He claims it was unfairly classified in the protocols of the convention as a developed economy and says the government will only sign the agreement if Turkey is treated as a developing country.

CHP leader Kemal Kldarolu has promised to prepare a master plan to deal with what he calls a “climate and water crisis”.

According to some political analysts, the forest fires will have a negative impact on the ruling AKP.

“The forest fires have made the crisis of political power incapable of reigning even more visible. Government supporters are refraining from taking responsibility and attempting to distort the facts, but it seems they will not succeed this time around, ”said Rueen akr, editor of the independent news site Medyascope.

Aye Karabat

Qantara.de 2021