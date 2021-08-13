Wwhile the audience is in shock Austere Monday IPCC report stressing how threatened our civilization is by the climate crisis, we have to face the fact that our political leadership, in the face of the burning planet from California to Sicily to Siberia, has totally failed.

We have written many times about the failure of Boris Johnson’s government to act as it expands its oil, coal and gas fields and embarks on a massive road and airport building program. Labor leader Keir Starmer last week wrote a column criticizing Johnson’s inability to provide the necessary leadership in the run-up to the COP26 climate summit in November, which the UK is hosting. It is now without a doubt the most crucial conference in human history.

With Starmer accusing Johnson of lacking ambition, I looked to see what ambition Starmer was challenging the PM to emulate.

While carbon reduction targets make no sense if there is no implementation, it is reasonable to compare the promises of the parties. The government has pledged a 78% reduction in UK domestic emissions by 2035. It is one of the most ambitious in the world. Forgive me if I sound cynical, but Boris is also known as one of the most accomplished lie-purveyors in the world. So what does Starmer promise? He says Labor would cut the substantial majority of our emissions by the end of this decade, but when asked by what exact percentage he declined to elaborate. When we asked Labor if the government should go further than its 78% cut by 2035, despite our request being recognized, we received no response.

Starmer attacked the government for failing to come up with a clear net zero plan before Cop26. While it is true that the government has not released a series of detailed sectoral decarbonization plans as promised, it has released a $ 12 billion 10 point plan. He is incredibly weak and full of promise for the distant future, long after Boris Johnson ceases to be prime minister. But when Starmer was asked, during a visit to Glasgow earlier this month, what detailed plans Labor was proposing, he said these would only be announced closer to the next general election, well after the Cop26. He pleaded for a 30 billion green jobs stimulus plan, but without a timeline on which the money would be spent.

On transportation, the government has launched a $ 27 billion road expansion program, with a meager $ 0.4 billion cycling program. Labor did not respond to whether they oppose the government’s roads program or match the $ 6 billion a year the UN says we should spend on cycling by 2025.

Under the current government, 31 airports are undertaking massive expansion plans. The Labor Party declined to say how much (if any) it opposed. During the pandemic, the government and the Bank of England poured billions to bail out the climate-destructive aviation industry. Work repeatedly called on the government to pour even more money into the industry. They didn’t answer our question about how it passed Starmer’s net zero and nature test for all policies.

There was also no answer as to whether they opposed the government’s proposed cuts to domestic and international air passenger rights. The government rejected the Frequent Flyer Tax proposed by the Citizens’ Assembly, but Labor has not confirmed they will pass it.

However, on one of the key issues facing the Cop26, Starmer is slightly ahead of the Conservatives. He maintained, in principle, the essential International energy agencies call for moratorium on all new investments in fossil fuels. The government, including Alok Sharma, the president of the Cop26, has categorically rejected it.

While the IEA has said an immediate moratorium is needed for there to be a chance of reaching net zero by 2050, Starmer did not give a date. When we asked Labor if they support a ban in 2022 or before 2030, 2050 or even 2100, and we also asked how any new oil or gas field might fit into the new net zero test and nature from Labors, we have yet to get a response. As the IEA moratorium is the crucial minimum requirement of Cop26, readers should consider emailing Starmer, asking him to develop a backbone and support the moratorium immediately.

To be fair to Starmer, Labor possesses opposed the new Cumbrian coal mine project and, last week, he do oppose the huge new Cambo oil and gas fields government proposes to open near Shetland.

In an odd opening line to his column, Starmer wrote: A good politician was said to be able to weather the weather. But it seems the only time Starmer wants to do is a dull, gray day.

What we really need is a powerful political cyclone to wake the UK and the world from its terrifying slumber. It’s no wonder that Extinction Rebellion activists are returning to the streets on August 23, with lukewarm non-opposition like this from Starmer. It is clear that something terribly wrong with British politics when campaigners have to weather the climate emergency again, in the face of widespread failure by our elected politicians.