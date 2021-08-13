the amazing conviction in court in Moscow the famous American investment banker Michael Calvey for alleged embezzlement, underlines the risks for investors in Russia. It also reinforces doubts about the extent to which improving Russia’s capital-hungry economy is a priority for the Kremlin.

In 2019, Calvey was arrested over a business dispute with a Kremlin-linked banker. Soon after, the president Vladimir Putin talked about the need to protect investors, but without obvious effect in the Calvey case.

On August 6, the court awarded Calvey a 5.5-year sentencesuspended sentence. Presidential Ombudsman for Entrepreneur’s Rights Boris Titov called the sanction an attempt by law enforcement agencies tosave face.

The Calvey affair suggests that the Kremlin has two minds on foreign economic ties. The extended negotiation (18 years) to join theThe world trade organizationseemed to reflect the ambivalence of the Kremlin. On the other hand, Putin is doing everything to boost St. Petersburg’s international economic annual report.Forum. In 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke.

The Kremlin’s doubts may also reflect a debate on the priority of economic development.

Some Kremlin policies sacrifice the economy for state goals and economic autonomy. Kremlin ban on imports from many Western countriesfoodstuffsforces consumers to pay higher prices, one of the reasons whyquality of lifedecreased. In June and July, the Kremlin ordered major telecommunications companies to practicedisconnect Russiaof the global Internet. This show of internet sovereignty is strange for a government that seeks to stimulatedigital technology.

Security and political ambitions can weigh on the economy. Crimea and the war in eastern Ukraine are financial drains, and the sanctions may have reduced Russia’s economic growth bymore than 2% per year. Burdened by political risks, Russia could have the mostundervalued scholarshipamong emerging economies. Long after the Cold War, Russia spent considerable sums on modernizing its nuclear forces. An expensive newscosmodromein the Russian Far East duplicates Baikonur in Kazakhstan.

These factors can give investors pause for thought, and the Calvey case reinforces it.

The Kremlin, as investors hope, will continue to support Russiacentral bank s sound policies? Former Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde congratulated Central Bank President Elvira Nabiullina quality standardsfor macroeconomic policy. The Central Bank also receives praise forto cleanbankrupt zombie banks.

Or will a Kremlin more resistant to reform prevail, a Kremlin that resists IMF advice fromtackle structural bottlenecks by strengthening weak infrastructure and improving the business environment, governance and the rule of law?

If investors expect a Kremlin that catalyzes the private sector carry out long-delayed national Kremlins projects? Or a Kremlin that uses the projects to extend the footprint state and reward friends? Two years ago, the IMF declared that Russia’s consolidated public sector representedalmost 70%of GDP.

Investors are also attentive to the general climate for foreign investment. A 2021 US State Department report said investors had little recourse in legal disputes with the government. Russia has a history of indirectly expropriate companies through informal means, often linked to internal political conflicts. Foreign companies were sometimes pushed to sell assets at below market prices. In addition, corruption discourages foreign investment. Russia languishes in bottom third of Transparency Internationals countriesCorruption Perceptions Index.

Beyond improving economic fundamentals and the business climate, the Kremlin could step up dialogue to help reassure investors. In 2018 Helsinki summit, Putin said that he and President Trump agreed to establish a high-level working group that would bring together Russian and American business captains. The Calvey affair may have hampered this initiative. A dialogue could yield more benefits if it were accompanied by deeper economic reforms and the rule of law.

Investors should not overlook the potential advantages of Russia. One is that from 2006 to 2019, Russia went from the 83rd to the43rd in the competitiveness index of the World Economic Forum. Another advantage isopenness to portfolio investmentsand the absence of obstacles to sending returns abroad.

A Kremlin that supports sound macroeconomic policy and a strong private sector could encourage investors. A Kremlin that pursues state economy and security at all costs might discourage them. What Kremlin Should Investors Expect?