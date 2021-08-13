Taiwan and US Coast Guard meet despite Chinese pressure





BEIJING US and Taiwanese Coast Guard officers gathered to discuss improving cooperation and communication despite China’s efforts to isolate self-governing island democracy. The virtual meeting held on Tuesday came amid moves by the United States and others to challenge Beijing’s lobbying campaign to force Taiwan to accept its view that the island is part of China. China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania on Tuesday and expelled the highest representative of the Baltic countries in Beijing for its decision to allow Taiwan to open an office in Lithuania under its own name. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has increased diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan, whose residents overwhelmingly reject Beijing’s demand for political unification with the mainland. China has long barred Taiwan from participating in the United Nations and other international organizations, and has intensified that pressure since the election of pro-independence Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016. Tsai was re-elected last year by a large majority . While the United States maintains only informal relations with Taiwan out of deference to Beijing, it is the island’s main arms supplier and closest political ally. Washington’s de facto embassy in Taipei, the American Institute in Taiwan, said in a statement that at Tuesday’s meeting, the parties discussed ways to improve joint maritime responses to search and rescue missions, disaster relief and environmental missions, as well as opportunities to improve communication. and continue educational exchanges between staff. “ They also continued work on common objectives for the preservation of maritime resources; reduce illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing; and participate in joint maritime search and rescue and maritime environmental response events, “the statement said. The United States supports Taiwan’s meaningful participation and contribution in issues of global concern, “he said. The meeting follows an announcement of the United States’ plans to sell 40 self-propelled howitzers to Taiwan in a deal valued at $ 750 million that has drawn strong condemnation from Beijing. Amid deteriorating relations with China, Donald Trump’s former administration has strengthened relations with Taiwan, a position so far maintained by President Joe Biden. China did not have an immediate response to the meeting of the two coast guards, but last week denounced the sale of howitzers as having seriously interfered with China’s internal affairs, sending false signals to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence and endangered stability across the Taiwan Strait. China (the People’s Liberation Army) will take all necessary measures to firmly protect China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity and will make continuous efforts to advance the national reunification process, the spokesperson said. Defense Ministry Wu Qian in an August 6 statement. Along with the sharp deterioration in relations with Washington, China’s increasingly assertive foreign policy has put it at odds with a number of Western democracies, notably Canada and Australia. China on Thursday rejected Canada’s protests against the recent harsh sentences handed down by Chinese courts to Canadians whose cases are believed to be related to the arrest in Vancouver of a senior executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei . Canada and other countries including Australia and the Philippines face trade boycotts and other Chinese pressure in disputes with Beijing over human rights, coronavirus and sea control from southern China. The United States has warned that American travelers are at increased risk of arbitrary detention in China for reasons other than law enforcement. Beijing is blocking imports of wheat, wine and other products from Australia after its government called for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. View full article

