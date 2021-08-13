The virus is old, masks every day!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Living together with Corona or Covid-19 seems to be Indonesia’s choice. It is believed that the corona virus will last a long time in Indonesia, and in preparation, residents are to continue to wear masks for years. Coordinator of the team of experts and government spokesperson for the management of Covid-19, Prof. Wiku Adisasmito responded to Indonesia’s position on cohabitation with Covid-19. He pointed out that currently other countries and organizations such as the WHO are preparing guidelines on how to live with Covid-19. He said that according to President Jokowi’s directive, Indonesia is currently preparing for the situation, Covid-19 will be living with the community within a very short timeframe. “It’s not just Indonesia that is facing this. Other countries and organizations like the World Bank and WHO are preparing guidelines on the health and economic side. The government will monitor the conditions in order to make the right policies, both for the health of the economic recovery, “Wiku said in Jakarta on Tuesday (10/8 /. 2021). Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin also once revealed that the choice to return to live with the crown is one of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s final directives regarding the management of Covid-19. This signals that the new era of the “new normal” is once again being implemented. “The president indicated that in the future it is very likely that this virus will live with us long enough. So, our president’s leadership must have a roadmap of how in the future if this virus goes away, that will take years, ”said Budi Gunadi. “How can the health protocols that we have prevent us from living a normal life by carrying out economic activities but in safer conditions,” he continued. BGS said the Ministry of Health will digitally regulate six main activities accompanied by the implementation of health protocols. The six sectors are commerce, offices and industrial areas, transport, tourism, religion and education. Previously, the Vice-Chairman of the Committee for the Management of Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery, General TNI (retired) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, had given hope that Indonesian citizens should be prepared to wear masks for coming years. “Because we may live for years with this mask. Because it is one of the tools besides the vaccine to prevent transmission of the delta variant,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



