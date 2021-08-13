Politics
Xi encourages exchanges between young people around the world
BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) – More young foreigners are welcome in China for exchanges, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday, expressing hope that young people at home and abroad will strengthen mutual understanding, develop l friendship and will experience mutual success, thus contributing to the construction of a community of destiny for humanity.
Xi made the remarks in his response letter to 36 representatives of young foreign participants from 28 countries at the Global Young Leaders Dialogue, praising them for their active efforts to visit various regions of China and deepen their understanding of the country.
Xi has encouraged young people from different countries on various bilateral and multilateral occasions to strengthen exchanges, mutual understanding and friendship to bridge cultural gaps.
Here are some highlights of his earlier remarks in this regard.
May 17, 2020
Xi welcomed excellent young people from all over the world to study in China in his response to a letter from all Pakistani students studying at Beijing University of Science and Technology.
In his letter, Xi encouraged the students to communicate more with their Chinese peers and join with young people from all countries to help promote interpersonal connectivity and build a community of destiny for humanity.
“A friend in need is a friend indeed,” he said, adding that China would continue to provide various aids to all foreign students studying in the country.
March 17, 2019
In a response letter to President Paolo M. Reale and eight students from Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II in Rome, an Italian boarding school, Xi encouraged the students to be cultural ambassadors between the two countries.
“I hope you will become the Marco Polos of modern times, as cultural ambassadors between Italy and China in this new era,” Xi said.
“You are welcome to study and work in China, and I hope China will be the place where your dreams come true,” he added.
Aug 28, 2018
Xi said that young people are the future of a nation and that young people from China and Africa represent the future of China-Africa friendship, responding to a letter from participants at the International Youth Forum on the creativity and heritage along the Silk Road.
He urged them to engage in more cultural exchanges, to continue to actively participate in the construction of the Belt and Road and to perpetuate the traditional friendship between China and African countries.
He also encouraged them to play their own role in jointly building an even stronger community of destiny for China and Africa and a community of destiny for humanity.
October 26, 2015
“The future of the world is in the hands of the younger generation. When young people around the world pursue their ideals and assume their responsibilities, humanity will have a brighter future, and there will be an inexhaustible source of strength to support the noble causes of peace and development, ”Xi said. in a congratulatory message on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the 9th Youth Forum of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
“I hope that young people from all countries can see the world with appreciation and in a spirit of sharing and mutual learning, promote exchanges and harmony between different cultures and contribute to building a community of destiny for humanity, ”he said. added.
June 24, 2014
“Healthy relations between states are based on friendship between peoples. The key to people-to-people friendship lies in bilateral exchanges between young people, ”Xi said when meeting a delegation of teachers and students from Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan.
“I hope that through this visit, you can get to know a real China and keep fond memories of it. I believe that you will become the builders of Sino-Kazakhstan friendship in the future,” he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/270686794/xi-encourages-exchanges-among-youths-from-across-the-world
