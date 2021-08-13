Boris Johnson’s remarks on closing coal mines have caused “grief and anger”





The Prime Minister’s ‘flippant’ remarks on shutting down UK coal miles making a ‘great early start’ in the fight against climate change have provoked anger and hurt in St Helens, it has been said.

Boris Johnson, during a visit to a Scottish wind farm last week, reportedly said: “Thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who shut down so many coal mines across the country, we got off to a good start and are now moving away quickly coal. ”

He would have laughed and added, “I thought that would get you going.” READ> Rugby League club grant will help fund new clubhouse facilities Local Labor politicians and a former miner were among those who lambasted the Prime Minister’s comments. Resident Jim Housley, who worked at the Sutton Manor Coal Mine for 10 years, was one of the thousands who worked in the coal industry in St Helens. He said the Prime Minister’s comments were hurtful and asked him to apologize. Jim housley Jim said: “When the pits closed we felt lost and angry, and the community lost its focus. It was like throwing a pebble in a pond. It had a ripple effect and everyone felt it. It has not only affected those who lost their jobs, but also their families, other businesses and our entire community. “Boris Johnson spoke about us like we were nothing. He has to apologize for being so flippant about something so close to people’s hearts. “The closures have devastated cities like ours for so long and it’s clear the Conservative Party hasn’t changed its opinion of us – they didn’t care then and they don’t care now.” Cllr Baines St Helens Borough Council chief David Baines added: “Boris Johnson’s callous remarks are typical of him and typical of his party. The Conservatives did not wipe out the coal industry and communities like ours for environmental reasons, they did it because they didn’t care about places like St Helens or the people who live here, and they still don’t care. He should apologize for his remarks and for the devastation his party has deliberately brought to St Helens and other proud communities. ” Cllr Gomez-Aspron Deputy head of the council, Cllr Sev Gomez-Aspron, said: “The Conservatives have never hidden their contempt for the North. Sometimes they hide it well, and other times the mask slips off. On the 40th anniversary of their infamous ‘managed decline’ strategy for Merseyside, Boris Johnson has once again revealed his admiration for Thatcher and his contempt for the North. Mining is an industry that has contributed massively to the wealth of the nation. It’s insulting to be so flippant about this industry now. MPs Conor McGinn and Marie Rimmer slammed the remarks Meanwhile, Marie Rimmer, MP for St Helens South and Whiston, said: “The Prime Minister’s remarks show how much he cares or even knows about certain parts of the country. Communities have been devastated by the damage Margaret Thatcher inflicted. There was no plan to help regions like St Helens, the Conservatives simply pulled the rug out from under us. “The treatment of our minors is what first inspired me to get into politics. Even today, I am fighting to get them back their own pension fund. The Prime Minister still has not apologized for what he said. I hope he will because the devastation the Conservatives wreaked on mining towns is still being felt. ” Conor McGinn, MP for St Helens North, added: “In a rare moment of honesty, Boris Johnson told us what he and the Conservatives really think about our communities, our history and our people. They didn’t care then and they don’t care now. A spokesperson for the prime minister said he recognized the “tremendous impact and pain” of the closures.

