Johnson says there can be no military solution in Afghanistan

Boris Johnson said the sacrifices made by British troops in Afghanistan had not been “in vain”, but warned that there was no “military solution” to prevent the resurgence of the Taliban.

Following a meeting of the government’s Cobra Emergency Committee, the Prime Minister confirmed that the “great mass” of remaining staff from the UK Embassy in Kabul will return in the coming days.

At the same time, he said the government was stepping up efforts to relocate Afghans who had aided British forces during their stay in the country and who now face retaliation if they fall into the hands of the militants.

A team of Home Office officials tasked with handling their requests will join 600 British troops due to travel to the country to help with the evacuation of remaining British nationals and embassy staff as Taliban forces close in from the capital.

The Defense Ministry said troops began deploying on Friday, with members of the 16th Air Assault Brigade scheduled to leave over the weekend.

There was, however, great consternation among lawmakers who claimed the country was left to fend for itself with a string of provincial capitals falling into the hands of the Taliban as they continued their lightning advance across the country.

A Taliban flag flies in a square in the town of Ghazni (Gulabuddin Amiri / AP)

Speaking to reporters, Mr Johnson said it was the “inevitable logical consequence” of the decision by the US administration of President Joe Biden to complete the final withdrawal of US troops by September.

While he said the UK would continue to work with international partners to prevent the country from once again becoming a breeding ground for international terrorism, he acknowledged that they could not impose a solution on the battlefield.

“It is obviously very difficult, but I think the UK can be extremely proud of what has been done in Afghanistan over the past 20 years,” he said.

“I think we have to be realistic about the power of the UK or any power to impose a military solution – a combat solution – on Afghanistan.

“What we can certainly do is work with all of our partners in the region around the world who share an interest with us to prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a breeding ground for terrorism.”

Mr Johnson said the efforts of British forces, which entered the country for the first time in 2001 following the September 11 attacks, had helped prevent further terrorist atrocities.

“I don’t think it was in vain. If you look at what has happened over the past 20 years, there has been a massive effort to deal with a particular problem that everyone will remember after September 11, ”he said.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy said the government should do more to support the Afghan military (Jane Barlow / PA)

“It was successful. To a very large extent, the threat of Al Qaeda in the streets of our capital, around the UK, across the West, has been drastically, drastically reduced.

“I think it was fair, that it was worth it and what we need to do now is not turn our backs on Afghanistan.”

However, many MPs said the UK should do more to prevent the country from falling back into the hands of activists and extremists.

Former Conservative Defense Minister Johnny Mercer, who served as a soldier in Afghanistan, said it was “deeply humiliating” to watch events unfold.

He told BBC Breakfast: “(US President Joe) Biden made a huge mistake here, but we also have a role to play. This idea that we cannot act unilaterally and support the Afghan security forces is simply not true.

Rory Stewart, a former Conservative secretary for international development, warned of the return of international terrorism as the Taliban regained power.

“They are supporting suicide bombings in areas they control, women are not going to school and this is total betrayal on the part of the US and UK,” he said at Sky News.

For Labor, shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said the government should consider “all possible measures” to support the Afghan army in its resistance to the advance of the Taliban.

“We have an obligation to the Afghan people who have suffered so much – but the government is sending all the wrong signals,” she said.

However, former Tory Foreign Secretary Lord Hammond said that while the withdrawal of US forces was a “serious miscalculation” on the part of the Biden administration, the UK could not do a lot.

“It is not the fault of the British government, they really had no choice but to withdraw the British troops once the United States decided to withdraw the American troops,” he said at Times Radio.