The sacrifices of the British army in Afghanistan are not “in vain”

The Prime Minister denied that the sacrifices made by British forces in Afghanistan were in vain. “I don’t think it was in vain. If you look at what has happened over the past 20 years, there has been a massive effort to deal with a particular problem that everyone will remember after the September 11, “Boris Johnson said. “It has been successful. To a very large extent the threat of al Qaeda in the streets of our capital, around the UK, across the West has been drastically, drastically reduced. “I believe it was fair, it was worth it and what we need to do now is not turn our backs on Afghanistan.” Mr Johnson said the UK would use the methods at its disposal to try to ensure that Afghanistan does not again become a base for international terrorism.

Watch: Former military leaders express their anger at the situation in Afghanistan. “I think anyone in the government in Kabul is going to recognize that the West, the UK, has a continuing interest in making sure that doesn’t happen,” he said. “We are going to use our diplomatic, political, overseas development aid budget to make sure we exert the pressure we can. “But I think the idea of ​​a military or combat solution is not what we are looking for at the moment.” He also said it was not “realistic” to expect outside powers to impose a “combat solution” on Afghanistan. “There is no military solution. Thanks to the efforts of the British armed forces and all the sacrifices they have made, we have not seen any Al Qaeda attack on the West for a very long time,” did he declare. “I think we have to be realistic about the power of the UK or any power to impose a military solution or a combat solution on Afghanistan.

Watch: “They must want to fight”: Biden on the battle of the Afghan forces against the Taliban. “What we can certainly do is work with all of our partners in the region around the world who share with us an interest in preventing Afghanistan from once again becoming a breeding ground for terrorism. “It is obviously very difficult, but I think the UK can be extremely proud of what has been done in Afghanistan over the past 20 years,” he said. Following a meeting of the Cobra government emergency committee, the prime minister said the “great mass” of remaining staff from the British embassy in Kabul would be returning to the UK. At the same time, he said a team of Home Office officials was being sent to step up efforts to relocate Afghans who were working for British forces in the country.