The week in charts: climate, Chinese technology, Afghanistan and more





Editor’s Note: The Week in charts condenses the weekly edition of The Economist into five pithy charts. The economist today Handpicked stories, in your inbox A daily email with the best of our journalism THE SERIOUS reality of what climate change is doing to the planet is increasingly understood. Climate scientists are proving increasingly adept at producing reliable and detailed assessments of what is happening and where as a result of increasing emissions. Unfortunately, real-world evidence, along with more precise models, shows the increasingly destructive effects of a rapidly warming world. What to do about it? Many people are expected to install more air conditioning in the coming decades, which will increase the demand for electricity. One controversial option is to start talking about deliberate climate change, through geoengineering. Policymakers should also act more forcefully to reduce methane in the atmosphere. This can bring relatively quick benefits. Politicians will always weigh any action on the climate against the will of reluctant voters. A good example: the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is careful to preserve his popularity with motorists. Chinese leader Xi Jinping is tackling his country’s biggest tech titans. The effect is frightening and could harm his country’s economy. Look, for example, at how investments in Chinese startups have stagnated, even as those in American startups continue to roar. The Communist Party, meanwhile, is betting that the country’s future prosperity will follow an increase in productivity. But can the government really stimulate it? One group of workers who has a lot at stake are the many migrants who work hard in China’s huge factories. Joe Biden, President of the Americas, had a remarkably good week at home. The Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure package that many doubted would materialize, and then immediately began work on an even bigger budget resolution package. Together, they could potentially represent more than $ 4 billion in additional public spending. Abroad, however, Mr. Biden should be concerned. As US troops leave Afghanistan, the Taliban are increasingly taking over regional towns at a rate few expected. Kandahar and Herat, Afghanistan’s second and third largest cities, fell on August 12. The Taliban’s successes sow consternation among most of the neighbors. It’s not too late for America to help, but the situation looks dire. Next month Angela Merkel, German Chancellor for 16 years, steps down. The current election campaign to find his replacement is not inspiring. Germany deserves better from its various political leaders. Who will take charge? We weigh the options in a wide-opening election and explain how our election forecasting model provides some clarity. It will be updated regularly until election day on September 26. The travel restrictions of most covid-19 countries are unnecessary, as well as illiberal. They should be scrapped. Because of them, international travel has declined considerably and is once again the preserve of only the privileged few. In some places, like Sardinia, even billionaires are absent from their usual playgrounds, although their mega-yachts remain.

