Damian Hinds to be Security Minister after Johnson’s turnaround against Priti Patel | Damien hinds





Boris Johnson has made former minister Damian Hinds his new security minister, after deciding not to let Priti Patel take over the mandate. Less than 24 hours after the Home Secretary allegedly added security to his responsibilities, No.10 officially announced that Hinds would take the post. Johnson decided to announce the appointment the day after a gunman shot five people in Plymouth in the worst shooting incident on British soil since 2010. Earlier in the week, German police arrested a British national employed at the Berlin embassy on suspicion of spying for Russia, and warnings were issued that the West could face new terrorist threats to the following the advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan. A Tory source said Patel had been lined up to take on the case, but there had been a change of plan. However, another government source hinted that the Home Secretary was never made to take the post. Hinds is a former Education Secretary, who served in Theresa Mays’ government, and was previously nominated as a potential prime minister by Michael Gove and Nick Timothy, May’s former co-chief of staff. The safety record became vacant after James Brokenshire left the portfolio last month, telling Boris Johnson his recovery from lung cancer treatment was taking longer than expected after a resurgence of the disease from which he had been. diagnosed two years ago. Shadow Minister of Security Conor McGinn had said it was an exaggeration to believe the post had not been filled five weeks later, given the security challenges facing the government. the note from the Minister of Security described on the government website is extensive. Responsibilities include the fight against terrorism, serious and organized crime, cybercrime, economic crime, hostile state activity, extradition and royal and VIP protection. It also covers online harm; the common travel area between the UK, Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands; aviation and maritime safety; Grenfell; and relief from floods, hurricanes and natural disasters. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the minister also oversaw the functioning of the national national security system, including MI5 and the counterterrorism police, as well as the functioning of the serious and organized crime system, including the National Crime Agency, and cybersecurity.

