Politics
Boris Johnson’s government continues to hamper football and it should be a personal choice if a player wants a vaccine
SEASONS usually start with sunshine and promises.
There may be a little sunshine in August but the promise has been violated by the Covid-19.
There are big problems, but the daddy of them is among the players and the staff of the football clubs.
I have to be frank here and say that the government has been as much a hindrance as it has helped.
My personal nightmares center on gamers saying no to vaccinations and the government is making them mandatory.
I hope Boris Johnson’s libertarian instincts will steer him away from caution.
However, he has changed his mind several times before, and he could still accept the view that a passport jab is needed in the entertainment industry to convince young people to follow their heroes’ lead.
It would be strange to announce that supporters can only enter stadiums if they are vaccinated, but allow players to be there if they have not been vaccinated.
If vaccinations become mandatory, all players who rebel would not be eligible to enter the field. It would help if the Prime Minister now announced that he was not going to take a hard line with these double-barreled refusniks.
Will he? Nobody knows. It shouldn’t, as getting vaccinated has to be a personal choice, and you can see why fit young people living in a protective bubble and being tested every few days are reluctant to have it.
Clubs are already living with the fact that infected players could transmit the virus on the pitch, but more worryingly in the locker room, team bus or training grounds.
We are as safe as the one among us ignoring the hands-space-face message, and all of our players understand that.
In such affairs, Boris often plays hide and seek. After all, there are a few things we still don’t know about him, other than the number of children he has fathered.
One that we know of is that unless he hangs on a wire rope at the London Olympics, he has no particular fun in the sport.
Even hunting, hunting and fishing, often to the taste of Eton’s prime ministers, did not seem particularly interesting to him.
And his characteristic optimism during the pandemic took him to deep waters, in some ways he paddled beneath Niagara Falls.
The hopes and prayers of every club are that it does not move on to compulsory vaccination for players or supporters, as inevitably some will always say no.
Many cannot understand this mentality and there is a tongue-in-cheek commentary that goes around that imagine if in London during the Blitz there were a bunch of people saying I’ll turn on my lights if I feel like it.
Seniors remember the vaccinations they got at school without debate or choice.
At least Thursday’s announcement means ping is no longer a threat and if a player contracts Covid, isolation of teammates won’t be necessary.
Boris Johnson
They were punctured in the name of diphtheria, smallpox, polio, tetanus, whooping cough and lately undermining MMR has turned out to be a dangerous delusion.
The UK finally seems on the verge of controlling the disease and this is largely due to anti-Covid treatments which have either eradicated it or limited its effects.
The dangers continue to lurk. The clubs face games in Europe, with several pre-season games already called off.
And then there are the fans. Covid doesn’t like fresh air, so the dangers are in bars and restaurants, not football stadiums.
But some clubs are finding that stewards who would apply the new rules are now rare.
Another effect of the Covid, of course. Will he never rest?
