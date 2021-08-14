Afghanistan: Boris Johnson excludes a “military solution” for the Taliban

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now released this video clip, titled Afghanistan: Boris Johnson Excludes Military Solution for Taliban Below is their description.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that there could be no military solution in Afghanistan as the Taliban continued the blitz that brought them closer to Kabul.

Johnson made the comments after an emergency Cobra meeting Friday on Afghanistan.

The situation deteriorated, Johnson said, before explaining that the UK was working to ensure UK embassy staff and Afghan nationals who worked with the British return to the UK. United as part of a withdrawal.

Johnson said the UK can be extremely proud of what has been done in Afghanistan over the past 20 years.

In the past 24 hours, the country’s second and third largest cities, Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south, have fallen to insurgents, as has the capital of the southern province of Helmand, where US, British and British forces NATO fought some of the bloodiest battles in the conflict.

The blitz through the Taliban’s southern heartland means that insurgents now hold half of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals and control more than two-thirds of the country.

The British Prime Minister stressed that the combat mission ended in 2014, and said that it was partly thanks to the efforts of the armed forces in Afghanistan that there had been no attacks from Al -Qaida against the West for a very long time.

Johnson also noted that millions of girls and young women have been educated in Afghanistan through the efforts of the UK and the British armed services.

Johnson said we need to be realistic when considering a military solution in Afghanistan, but said the UK will work with its international partners to ensure the country does not become a breeding ground for terrorism.

We will use our diplomatic, political and budgetary influence from overseas development assistance to make sure we exert the pressure we can, Johnson said.