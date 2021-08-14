Imran Khan’s New Pakistan a Way Forward!





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan (New Pakistan) story is not new. It is in fact inspired by the directives of the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. From day one, after coming to power, Imran Khan has been promoting it. Prime Minister Khan has completed three years of his five-year term, and that narrative is now ingrained across the country. It seeks to make the Islamic Republic a meaningful, sovereign, peaceful, economically independent and self-sufficient Pakistan.

Achievements

In the event of a Covid-19 challenge, Imran Khan, thanks to a strict and cautious economic policy, has managed to turn around the chaotic economy of the country. He managed to get the country out of the chorionic problem of the current account deficit. This success, along with the electricity sector reforms, had pushed the economy into growth mode.

Its smart lockdown policy has also paid off. Today, major segments of the economy including manufacturing, exports, construction, agriculture, tourism, and the country’s foreign exchange reserves are operating with a positive outlook. Tax reforms are also underway.

The Prime Minister’s flagship social security program “Ehsaas”, aimed at combating poverty and raising the poor segment of society, is considered by the international community to be a success. Shelters and mobile kitchens are being expanded across the country. A tailor-made development program for young people “Kamyab Jawan” is about to be launched. The Prime Minister’s political program to fight climate change through the flagship 10 billion trees program is also underway and deserves international commendation.

Political reforms

From the first day after coming to power, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been open to reforming electoral laws to ensure impartiality, fairness and transparency in the country’s electoral process so that no one can make allegations. rigging during elections. In addition to granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis, the government is trying to introduce a technology-based electronic voting system.

Likewise, local government reforms and Madrassah reforms aimed at promoting a single education system in schools and reforming anti-corruption laws are part of the reform policy of Imran Khan’s government.

Service Delivery – A

Difficult task

Nevertheless, despite a number of initiatives, “service delivery” being the cornerstone of good governance, still remains a gray area and one of the most difficult. Much of this is due to the dismal response of the public service to dealing with public complaints in a judicious and meaningful way. Despite many attempts, the Prime Minister still failed to finalize it. The slower it works, the slower the service delivery. People seeking to solve their day-to-day problems at tehsil and district level practically tire in the process because of bureaucratic obstacles. Senior officials accuse the ruling party’s political interference of poor governance. The revenue departments are said to be the most difficult government institution to redress. Unbridled corruption and nepotism are the order of the day, mainly due to the interference of the political power in place. Sadly, data suggests that ninety-five percent of the rural population across the country remain victims of this unjust and cruel system.

The initiative of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Citizen Portal is not a remedy to restore the most powerful tax services. Experts blame the lack of appropriate reward and punishment and a monitoring system to overcome the dangers of effective service delivery. This frustrates the end users of the service with disappointments to the core. Pakistan’s lower court system also needs massive reforms to ensure a simple and inexpensive justice system. The increased frequency of direct interaction between the Prime Minister and grassroots people deserves the Prime Minister’s attention. It may not be a practical proposition. Some savvy minds also suggest increasing the frequency of Prime Minister’s popular TV show “Aap Ka Wazire Azam, Aap Kay Saath”. This concept of open public courts may bring comfort to the population, but again its reach is very limited. Therefore, Prime Minister Imran Khan needs to pay serious attention to the gray areas of service delivery at the local level. He can opt for the Chinese model to solve this problem. It is time for Prime Minister Imran Khan to reflect on some revolutionary steps to make his vision of New Pakistan successful. It is not too late!

