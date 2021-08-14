Nation celebrates Independence Day today – Pakistan





Posted on August 13, 2021 at 11:54 p.m.

The national flag was hoisted on all important public and private buildings.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The nation celebrates Independence Day on Saturday with renewed determination to work with the spirit of the Pakistani movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day broke with thirty-one shots in the federal capital and twenty-one shots in the provincial headquarters. Prayers were offered for the security and progress of Pakistan and the well-being of the people. It is a public holiday today.

The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony at the President House Islamabad. President Dr Arif Alvi will be the guest of honor on this occasion.

The country came into being after a long struggle of the Muslim League of All India under the visionary leadership of the nation’s founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Partition and the creation of a sovereign Muslim state was the dream of millions of Muslims in the subcontinent. In the pursuit of a separate homeland, Muslims had made unparalleled sacrifices, faced hardships, migrations, and left a long trail of heroic struggle for generations to come.

The partition had also witnessed a huge migration in human history: Muslims from India to Pakistan and Hindus from Pakistan to India.

The day is also marked by festive events such as flag raising ceremonies, parades, changing of the guard, cultural events, award-winning ceremonies, patriotic songs and the national anthem.

The Pakistani diaspora and missions around the world are also celebrating the day with patriotic zeal.

MP message

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that as we hoist our national flag to mark Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, we must reiterate our strong determination to uphold our national values ​​of unity, faith and discipline such as ‘considered by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. .

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said that we have overcome monumental challenges in our history to become a united, peaceful and resilient nation.

Imran Khan said that even today, changing regional dynamics as well as some national issues continue to test our resolve.

As always, we will also overcome these obstacles with our characteristic determination and come out stronger as a nation. Pakistan can stand today amid the courtesy of nations, ”he added.

The Prime Minister said our policies to revive the economy, manage the COVID-19 pandemic and protect the environment have been unanimously welcomed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further stated that on this occasion we should not forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in Illegally Occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who are fighting for their right to self-determination under extremely circumstances. adverse events marked by illegal Indian occupation and unspeakable repression. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/614903-Nation-celebrates-Independence-Day-today- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

