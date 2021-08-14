UK medicines regulator staff express concern over budget cuts plan

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about news from the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency.

Senior officials at the UK medicines regulatory body have expressed “deep concern” over general plans to lay off up to 25% of staff as it is forced to make budget cuts.

The Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency’s proposals to restructure due to financial pressures come despite the government’s praise for its “phenomenal contribution” to the fight against Covid-19. He also has a central role in Boris Johnson’s plans to put life sciences at the heart of his “Rebuild better” agenda for economic growth and innovation.

In a letter to MHRA chief executive June Raine and the regulator’s board, seen by the Financial Times, senior members of the agency’s drug licensing team who are helping to clear the drugs Vaccines said they “have deep concern about an emerging narrative” about the organization’s future. .

Their concerns were raised following a staff meeting last month where plans were presented to take a ‘light’ approach to authorizing generic drugs and rely heavily on approvals from top regulators. from the EU and the United States.

A senior official at the London-based MHRA meeting said staff feared that despite government promises to create a “top” regulator, the agency was at risk of emptying itself. © Xinhua News Agency / AP



A senior MHRA official present at the meeting said staff feared that despite government promises to create a “world leader” regulator, the agency risked being empty.

“The fear is that companies will go to Europe or the United States [for regulatory approvals of medicines] then come back to us for a cheap dabbing exercise, ”the insider added. “So we’re just going to check the labeling and say, ‘Yes, okay’. “

Signatories to the MHRA letter said they wanted to fulfill the government’s ambition to continue “to lead globally”, but could only do so if they were “empowered to do so”.

In May, a government task force on post-Brexit innovation led by former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith advised that the government should “expand the MHRA’s mission and innovation team” to better promote UK leadership in innovative medical trials.

However, while a formal consultation on the restructuring of the MHRA is expected in the fall, insiders said the agency has already started surveying employees on voluntary layoffs.

Up to 300 of MHRA’s 1,200 employees are at risk of losing their jobs.

The need to reduce the MHRA was driven in part by Brexit and the loss of millions of pounds in annual revenue resulting from its role of drug authorization in the EU. It was also propelled by a cut in government funding after the MHRA was incorporated into the budget of the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs.

At the July meeting, MHRA staff were told of a £ 15million financial shortfall that needed to be corrected.

In a letter to June Raine, chief executive officer, senior members of the agency’s drug approvals team said they “feed off deep concern over an emerging narrative” about the future of the organization. © Pippa Fowles / No10 Downing Street



Experts in the field of medical regulation said that while some restructuring of the MHRA was needed in order to streamline regulatory processes, plans to cut its budget seemed at odds with the government’s broader ambitions for the life sciences. life.

Derek Hill, professor of biomedical engineering at University College London, specializing in medical device regulation, said the MHRA needed the ability to manage complex new EU regulations and seize new opportunities after the Brexit.

“While there may be advantages to restructuring the MHRA to better enable it to discharge its new responsibilities, it appears to be a strange time to reduce its overall budget,” he added.

Michael Kipping, head of innovation at Innovate UK, a government agency tasked with boosting UK productivity, said maintaining the MHRA was essential at a time when spiraling regulatory requirements made it more difficult to ensure that patients with the NHS have access to revolutionary new treatments.

“The medical device and in vitro diagnostic industry is facing a critical period,” he added. “Reducing the UK regulator in the face of this challenge is deeply worrying.”

The MHRA has confirmed that it is consulting with staff and unions to make changes due to both financial pressures and the new Vision of life sciences, with up to 300 roles within the agency.

“We will continue to be a world-class regulator delivering the right outcomes for patients, while modernizing the services we provide to industry and remaining financially stable,” he added.