Fighting in Afghanistan: Turkey confronts US-backed Taliban





August 13, 2021

Erdogan confirmed he was fighting the Taliban

The Taliban have been gaining ground since the United States and its Western allies withdrew from Afghanistan, but Turkey still wants to flee the Kabul airport for security reasons.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Aker said on Wednesday that it would be “very important” to ensure that Kabul airport remains open and that decisions are made in the coming days.

Aker, who was at the Turkish embassy in Islamabad, also said Thursday his government was in talks to resume operations at Kabul airport.

“There will be no diplomatic activity in Afghanistan if the doors to Kabul airport are closed,” Aker said.

He added: “This is why we want the Kabul airport to remain open. In the next few days, something will happen.

But the Taliban have warned Turkey not to send troops to Kabul airport.

According to Reuters, Turkey is keen to deploy troops to Kabul as the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates as the Taliban continue their offensive in the country.

Taliban forces recently arrested many major cities across the country.

But the Turkish government says it is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked US President Joe Biden to send troops to Kabul airport after NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, President Erdogan said, “We can talk to the Taliban about the crisis in Afghanistan. Our agencies are trying to meet with the Taliban leadership. I can meet with one of the Taliban leaders myself. “

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he is working to bring Turkey and the Taliban to the negotiating table.

Khan made the remarks to international media on Wednesday after meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Islamabad.

Imran Khan said: “It would be great if Turkey and the Taliban spoke face to face. The two sides could discuss the importance of security at Kabul airport. That is why we are talking to the Taliban. to open direct talks. with Turkey. “

Khan said the Afghan government believed Pakistan could talk to the Taliban, but it was really hard to convince the group’s leaders.

Why does Turkey want Kabul airport?

Kabul Airport is located near the area where all the international embassies in Afghanistan are located and is a very strategic location.

The airport also fully connects Afghanistan with the rest of the world. It plays a key role in getting aid to those in need in this war-torn country.

According to the Turkish daily Daily Sabah, the airport is the only way to rescue international diplomats in Afghanistan, if the situation escalates.

Afghanistan secedes from the rest of the world as soon as Taliban fighters take control of the airport.

The Afghan government is therefore interested in accepting Turkey’s security offer at Kabul airport, which has two advantages.

The first is to protect diplomatic relations with the West, and the second is to keep the door open to humanitarian aid.

The Taliban are not ready

Taliban leaders have warned Turkey that the decision to take over security at Kbaul airport – following the withdrawal of US troops – could have far-reaching consequences.

According to Bloomberg, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahed told Turkey last week that such a move was “reckless, a violation of their territorial sovereignty,” against their national interests. “

However, the Afghan government has said its security forces have a duty to protect airports and are ready to seek help from any friendly country.

Reuters quoted US National Security Advisor Jake Salivan as saying last month that US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had met and agreed to travel to Turkey after US troops withdrew.

Clash between Erdogan and the Taliban

Taliban officials have called Turkey’s offer of security at Kabul airport “disgusting”. They said in a statement: “We consider that all the foreign forces present in our country have taken us by force.”

Photo caption,

The Taliban quickly seized large swathes of land

Meanwhile, President Erdogan, speaking to reporters in Istanbul, said the Taliban’s ideology and behavior was incorrect.

“From our point of view, the Taliban way of thinking is not what a Muslim is supposed to do with another Muslim,” Erdogan said.

He called on the Taliban to show the world as soon as possible that peace has been restored in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban must stop occupying the land where their brothers live,” he added.

In recent years, Turkey has expanded its military capabilities abroad, conducting operations in some areas of civil war.

Syria, Libya and Somalia are some of the places where Turkish forces have made significant progress.

